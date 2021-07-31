Olympic Games



Football in Tokyo 2020: results of the quarterfinals LIVE



Juan Pablo Arévalo July 31, 2021, 06:55 am

Spain was the first team to advance to the semifinal. Results, goals and summary.

The keys to the quarterfinals of men’s football at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are disputed this Saturday. The four places in the semifinals have been close and two games have gone into overtime.

Spain was the first classified by defeating Ivory Coast 5-2 in overtime, after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes. Rafa Mir’s hat-trick, a goal from Daniel Olmo and another from Mikel Oyarzabal (penalty); Eric Bailly and Max Gradel scored for the Ivorian team.

LIVE results of men’s football at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

– Spain 5-2 Ivory Coast (finished)

– Japan 0-0 (4-2 on penalties) New Zealand (finished)

– Brazil 1-0 Egypt (finished)

– South Korea 1-3 Mexico (up for grabs)