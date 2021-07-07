Football in its purest form: Morata saved and then eliminated Spain from Euro 2020



Álvaro Morata lived a carousel of emotions at Euro 2020.

Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / .

Alvaro Morata It is a trend again … and unfortunately for him and for Spain, it is not for positive reasons. The “La Roja” center forward went from “hero” to “villain” in a matter of an hour. Morata He went from scoring the tying goal against Italy that forced extra time in the semifinals of Euro 2020, to putting Spain at a disadvantage in the defining penalty shootout.

Morata He entered at minute 61 ′, with the match 0-1 against. Luis Enrique’s intention was more than obvious: to seek a tie with his center forwards. Subsequently, Gerard Moreno entered, who kept him company on the attack front.

Just under 20 minutes later, at 80 ′, the Atlético de Madrid record had its most glorious moment in Euro 2020, beating its goal in the round of 16 vs. Croatia.

Morata teamed up with Dani Olmo. The result of this association was an excellent goal that sent the game into extra time.

Gooooooooooal golaaaaaaazo from Spain! 🔥 That Morata does not know what? Take it! Morata defines as a crack against Donnarumma and ties everything. 😎 # ITA 1-1 # ESP # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

👉 https://t.co/a9FrXj5RzZ pic.twitter.com/MAYbrPmsqf – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 6, 2021

The “7” of Spain kept trying to get the winning goal, playing football in a great way, taking advantage of the moment of tension that Italy experienced due to the tie.

“La Roja” was never able to achieve the comeback and everything was decided on penalties. With the score 3-2, and the possibility of re-equalizing it prior to the fifth penalty, Morata erred.

Credit to Gianluigi Donnarumma for guessing the direction of the charge. Nevertheless, Álvaro Morata was left to owe with his definition, which is far from a “killer” area. The shot was neither corner nor powerful.

From hero to villain. One more time.

#Penals Gigi stopped him! Morata fails to collect it # ITA: ❌✅✅✅ # ESP: ❌✅✅❌ # ITA 3-2 # ESP # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

👉 https://t.co/a9FrXj5RzZ pic.twitter.com/xu0FwMH0Si – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 6, 2021

It was Morata’s second penalty missed at Euro 2020. He also missed the group stage against Slovakia. The competition ended with three goals: against Poland, against Croatia and the aforementioned goal against Italy.

After Morata’s ruling, Italy had to confirm the advantage obtained. And Jorginho took it upon himself to end the match as soon as the next cashing. This is how Spain’s path ended in Euro 2020.

Read more:

Federico Chiesa left Unai Simón as a spectator: this is how Italy hit in the semifinals of Euro 2020 [Video]