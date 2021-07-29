Football I Live: Villarreal-Levante

19:15 | Good afternoon everyone! We already have eleven confirmed by both teams. Villareal: Jörgensen; Foyth, Albiol, Cuenca, Moreno; Hassan, Morlanes, Parejo, Peña; Boy, Pine. By the Raise: Aitor, Miramón, Vezo, Postigo, Coke; Martínez, Campaña, Melero; Morales, Soldier, Gomez.

Where to see the Villareal-Levante?

The game can be enjoyed through the GOL TV channel.

