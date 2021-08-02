Football I Laporta sells optimism: “Messi is progressing as it should”

Joan Laporta appeared before the media at the presentation of Emerson Royal, Barcelona’s fourth reinforcement for the squad that the Dutch Ronald Koeman will lead this coming season.

The president responded to the questions of the journalists, and among them there was inevitably talk of the renewal of a Leo Messi, which is not yet closed. Laporta was optimistic and hopes that everything will be resolved soon and Leo will return to work with the team shortly.

“Every night I have sweet dreams when I think of Messi. We do our best to ensure that he is, the negotiation is progressing well and in line with what we think. We are in the process and Messi wants to continue, we have to make him continue. I appreciate that he wants to stay”, Laporta stated on the Messi issue. In addition, the Blaugrana president spoke of the possible departure of Griezmann, from whom he did not hide that he was looking for a way out: “Griezmann makes us all happy. He fights like the most, he is a great professional. There was interest in the market and we are the same that as we were and if the situation does not arise that he wants to leave, we will answer his contract “.

He also pronounced on the Ilaix case, forcefully: “He is a player who has one year left on his contract and who does not want to renew according to the conditions offered by the club. It tastes bad, but above all there is the club, and he cannot give us this kind of pulse. I would like the player and those who carry him to reconsider. “

