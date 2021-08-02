Football | Harry Kane, Rafa Mir and Ilaix, the names of the day

Harry Kane stands firm. The forward, with a contract until 2024, wants to leave Tottenham this same summer and find your way out. The Manchester City is the most interested and it seems that could have prepared 187 million euros to get the English international.

Harry Kane applauds the Tottenham fans in the last home game of the 20-21 season.

At the age of 28 and after playing the European Championship with England, Kane feels the need to change of scene Y make the leap to a winning team after an entire career in the ranks of the ‘Spurs’. The offer of the team led by Guardiola is succulent and, if it materializes, it could be to the liking of the attacker and Daniel Levy, president of Tottenham.

Rafa mir has become the Spanish striker with more projection. After a good season in his loan in Huesca, the hat-trick with the olympic team versus Ivory Coast has triggered the interest of several clubs, including the Seville and the Atlético de Madrid.

The mattress team could be interested in the scorer to look for that Luís Suárez replacement that has not finished found to find. For its part, Hispanics think of him as a reference to their attack, thanks to qualities that allow it to be effective in the area and to support construction outside the final meters. The Wolverhampton, holder of its rights, can consider its sale if an interesting proposal arrives.

Ilaix, to Barça B and in a key week

After not traveling with the first team of Barcelona and not playing the first preseason game with him Barça B, the subsidiary culé included Ilaix Moriba in its squad for the preseason stage.

Ilaix Moriba

The youth squad is in a key week for your future. On the table, a renewal offer that does not convince the player and the blank year threat and without presence with the elderly.

