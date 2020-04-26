We count exclusively on OK DAILY. The Barcelona squad does not want to play again this season and this trend can be followed by the other teams that are not willing to put the ball before their health. The suspension of the Santander League could lead to terrible losses in the industry and in the country, since soccer represents around 1.37% of GDP.

As of today, and with the number of daily infections decreasing, Federation, League and CSD They work in unison to establish a schedule for the return to competition (whenever the health situation permits) which has been met with opposition from the players’ union. The footballers are not for the work to put their health before the business and they reject the protocol of Thebes, which bets on concentrations and confinement prior to the resumption of competition. OK DAILY He was able to chat with some of the captains who made it clear to this newspaper that “They are going to have to listen to us” why «We are people».

Faced with the refusal of the Barcelona squad, led by Leo Messi, and the possible rebellion of the rest of the players, an unflattering panorama is presented that could lead to terrible economic losses for both the football industry and the country in general. A report published in 2019 by the consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Regarding the socio-economic impact of soccer in Spain, it was shown that this sport generated a total of 185,000 jobs in the 2016-2017 season, 4.1 billion in taxes and a turnover equivalent to 1.37% of GDP. This study showed that soccer had an income that season that exceeded 15,688 million. Considering that these are data from three years ago, it is clear that these benefits will have been increasing.

Almost 700 million losses

Taking into account the income from television, lockers and fertilizersThe League, in its entirety, could end up having losses of around 700 million that would affect each of the teams that make up all professional football.

Although the competition resumes, the teams would already have an economic hole in terms of fertilizers and box offices, since the last 10 league games would be played behind closed doors. This could mean total losses of around 40 million. To this we should also add to the possible returns that each club makes the matches that its subscribers have not been able to enjoy.

But here the bulk of the matter is in television rights, which could represent a considerable loss if the competition is not resumed. These represent a high value in the budget line of each team and that if the competition is not resumed, it would cause losses of around 500 million in Santander League. For example, in the case of Real Madrid, the white club would stop entering around 40 million, with which it already had, which is a quarter of the 155 kilos that corresponded to it for this season. In the case of Barcelona, due to television rights, a greater amount would stop entering, 75 million.