Football, friendly matches | The friendlies that you cannot miss this week

The 2021/2022 season is about to start and the main Spanish clubs are finalizing their preparations in order to arrive in the best conditions at the beginning of The league. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will fight for a new title in a competition that It will start next Friday, August 13 with a Valencia-Getafe.

In the main novelties of the whites, the incorporation of Alaba behind the loss of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane stands out. In the Atlético de Madrid, the signing of Rodrigo De Paul excites a Cholo Simeone still looking for a striker. And in the Barça, the good feelings of the signings as Depay mitigate the nerves of the return of Messi.

Memphis Depay during his debut with Barcelona

With two weeks to go, these are the friendly matches that the title contenders have left to play:

FC Red Bull Salzburg – FC Barcelona: Wednesday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Red Bull Arena. Friendly match.Cádiz-Atlético de Madrid: Wednesday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. at the Ramón de Carranza Stadium Ramón de Carranza Tournament.Feyenoord – Atlético de Madrid: Sunday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam (Netherlands). Friendly match. Real Madrid – AC Milan: Sunday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt (Austria). Friendly match with the slogan of the fight against racism. FC Barcelona – Juventus: Sunday, August 8 at 9:30 p.m. at the Camp Nou. Joan Camper tournament. Also they big european clubs they continue preseason. Except for the French league that begins this weekend and where we already saw how PSG lost against Lille in the French Super Cup, the rest of the teams continue with their final preparations for the start of the national competitions. These are the most outstanding meetings:

Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Manchester City – Blackpool: Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Manchester City Stadium. Friendly match. Bremer SV – Bayern Munich: Friday, August 6 at 8:45 p.m. at the Weserstadiom. German Cup first round match.Manchester United – Everton: Saturday 7th August at 1:45 pm at Old Trafford Stadium. Friendly match. Leicester City – Manchester City: Saturday 7th August at 6.15pm at Wembley Stadium. Final FA Cup. Liverpool – Athletic Club: Sunday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. at Anfield Stadium. Friendly match.

In two weeks it will begin LaLiga, The Premier League and the Bundesliga. Just the A series It will start later, on August 21, but there is less time for the ball to roll again.

