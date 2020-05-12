“The pessimist complains about the wind; The optimist expects it to change; The realist adjusts the candles”. (William Arthur Ward).

Fans, before, during and after a game, tend to express their opinions and according to each of them and their moment, we can discover their own personality. In general, fans tend to be very optimistic after the game won and excessively defeatist when it is lost. Whatever the reasons for the defeat, no objective analysis will supply the negativity of the loss. And heads will be asked because it seems that this mitigates the damage, remember as children who give themselves a blow that causes damage and crying, if in front of him we hit the object that has damaged him, it seems that his pain and his “rage” diminish. Without a doubt, soccer, like any other sport, generates many fictitious debates depending on the result. Any skepticism would be overcome normally if we accepted the Dalai Lama’s reflection: “There are only two days a year in which nothing can be done. One is called yesterday and the other one tomorrow. Therefore today is the ideal day to love, grow, do and mainly live. “

I have been insisting on the compass of the game for some time and I have focused it, fundamentally, on the ball. The ball is the compass of soccer, without a doubt. That is why I was interested in an optimistic book like Albert Espinosa’s “Compasses that seek lost smiles”. Among other findings, we find recommendations such as “To be optimistic, you need to believe in optimism.” Which leads us to another timely statement: “Believe in dreams and they will be created.” (Assuring that a 90-year-old man taught it to him, in turn made him see that believing and creating are two words that are so similar because they are only one letter away: “If you believe it is created. It is automatic.” And with the following reasoning, I could deduce that Espinosa would be very comfortable with the work of Atlético de Madrid, and especially after the game played at Anfield against Liverpool: “I believe in luck, coincidences and tenderness. No I know if I am an optimist, I think I am realistic. I like what life gives you, but I am passionate about what takes it from you. I have always believed that any loss can be a gain if you mourn enough … “Perhaps the latter should Coach Jürgen Klopp applied it because the past trajectory, the current season and his way of playing, everything developed led him to victory.

“I think optimism is plural and not singular. It depends on many factors and not just one ”. Citing four fundamental arguments that lead us to show practical cases that, again, to me seem extensible to the management of soccer teams. 1. My mother inspired memories… when something good happened to us, she touched the nape of my neck and said to me: “Inspire this memory… Store it for the winter”. Which is equivalent to that phrase that Luis Aragonés used a lot: “When you win, don’t get that much chest because they can break it in the next game.” 2. Never ask why. The whys do not exist. They only lead you to sadness and make you fall into the well. People do not act normally. Its springs are often meaningless. And if one does not understand himself, how is he going to understand the others? It often happens that the fans, even the technicians, do not know how to explain the reasons why a match has just been lost. And this reaction is not excessively rare, the aforementioned Klopp did not explain very well the other day the victory of Atlético de Madrid with all the statistical data in his favor. Timely is this phrase in this context and that we have repeated other times: “When you think you know all the answers, the universe comes and changes all the questions.” And there are other reasons from the author Albert Espinosa, he could be a good coach for great soccer teams. Because the great coaches of soccer teams are not because they have mastered technique, tactics or strategy, but because they manage their men with great humanism.

Continuing with the argument 3. “Pet the horse hard, if not, you will not notice the caress, they have hard skin …” More or less, hard skin caresses. It is curious and we continue to be surprised by those coaches who “caress” and “hug” their players, when in general it is thought that the best direction is one that is exercised “by shouting” and handling the game. 4. “We will never lie. That involves more than being honest … Lies surround you. Knowing that there is an archipelago of people who will always tell you the truth is worth a lot… Do you want to be part of my archipelago of sincerity? ” Those states of mind are curious because it is necessary to distinguish the sincerity of the pessimist from the loyalty of the optimist. And this is not easy. In the squads of players there is a lot of this diversity, who sees it all black and who sees it, on the contrary, all white.

That said, it is confirmed that betting on a way of life is where optimism is part. I have tried to synthesize what was stated by the author in the “Sunday” of March 17. But, in other functional spheres related to life itself, the coronavirus “pandemic” has stopped the world world, in all productive, cultural or sports spheres. The competitions have been suspended, the classifications are still to be finished, it is surprising that athletes of the highest level have become ill with a microscopic virus. Even, I do not know very well with what intentions, certain follow-up newspapers are already naming “Champion of the Spanish League 2019/20” to Barcelona, ​​because at this moment of the calendar it is the first and in case the competition did not continue due to that the population continues to become infected. It is an out of place vision that has nothing to do with sports, and less with human. Of course, the antithesis of optimism.

The phrases made can guide us better than anyone about these moods. Pelé, for example, used to say that “Success is not an accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, study, sacrifice and, above all, love for what you are doing or learning to do. ” A truth like a temple, although we could embrace what Napoleon said: “Success is not in always winning, but in never being discouraged.” Because the footballers did not always win, they were not always at the top, they did not always win the best contracts; That is why it is good to forge a mentality of permanent effort, as Messi always said so sparingly in words: “Something deep inside of me allows me to grab success and keep moving forward trying to win again.” However, someone more expressive like Muhammad Ali: “Impossible” is just a word that weak men use to live easily in the world that was given to them, without daring to explore the power they have to change it. “Impossible is not a declaration, it is a challenge. “Impossible” is potential. “Impossible” is temporary. “Nothing is impossible”. Spectacular! A born motivator …

And it is one of the best from which we must learn. They have had weak moments in their entire career, which they have swallowed alone and have overcome with mental strength. I already told the other day that these days of personal closure is also serving to see those documents that other times you do not feel like and I put a second video on aspects of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he reasons, as he thinks, as he establishes his tribute to the profession of soccer player . In fact, he comes to say that he no longer needs money, but he does need to win. Of course, to win you must sacrifice yourself in all orders, physical work, food, personal care, etc. Michael Jordan once said, “I have missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times they have trusted me to take the shot that the game won and I have failed. I have failed over and over again in my life and that is why I am successful. ” They are athletes with a compass, they are always oriented towards excellence.

We were in these when a jug of cold water arrived with the reflections of Ramón Besa and Jordi Quixano about Barcelona: “The coronavirus is already threatening the essence of Barça. The club model, one of the four that is not a Sports Public Limited Company (together with Osasuna, Athletic and Real Madrid), is at risk after the “Covid-19” has aggravated the entity’s delicate economic situation because of of the controversial management of the board of directors of Josep María Bartomeu. The way in which the president faces the crisis, expressed in the ERTE announced on Thursday (26. March. 2020), will condition the continuity of the current project and, by extension, the debate on the elections scheduled for 2021… “We needed to review the situation economic ”, confesses a manager when asked about the risk of bankruptcy that some analysts warn at Barça”. (…) “The numbers oblige us to pay attention to the difficult viability of Bartomeu’s board plan, aimed at making the footballers of the first team happy – it is the club that best pays players with an average of 11.4 million file -. And in a directive also ready to support the Barça model, which maintains nine amateur and six professional sections, especially empowered since the Núñez period and the construction of the Palau. Some analysts defend that the club must be invented again after surviving critical situations like the one of 2002 with the mandate of Gaspart ”. (…) “The Covid-19 threatens not only the current managers, but also compromises the future of an emblematic and unique entity, always distinguished for being“ more than a club ”, such as FC Barcelona”. And we are talking about the current Spanish League Champion in the absence of closing the competition. Will we be able to overcome with optimism both Barça and the other teams in the Spanish League? We may need to turn to Helen Keller’s motivating reflection: “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and trust. “

An optimistic view can be inferred from this comment by Ceferín, UEFA president: “In no way do I think that this pandemic will end our sport. It will take time, but fans will once again fill the stadiums with passion and excitement. The coronavirus is a terrible thing, but it is not the apocalypse, we will get out of it. ” Although there are “partial defeats” when some national decrees have precipitated the withdrawal of Belgium, the Netherlands and France. Even now the date of May 25 is set as a limit to notify if the leagues will resume or not to configure international tournaments. In any case, in case it happens that the games are played without an audience in the Stadiums, the Tottenham coach Mr. Mourinho reflected in the “Sky Sports”: “Soccer is part of my world, but we must all have patience. It is a fight in which we all have to participate … If we play the nine remaining games, it will be good for everyone. It will be good for football and for the “Premier League”. (…) “If we play behind closed doors, I would like to think that football is never behind closed doors. There will be cameras, so millions of people will be watching us. So if we enter the stadium one day empty, it will not be much less empty. ”