Football | Fernando Torres returns to Atlético to train the youth

The mattress club has made official the return of “Niño” Torres to lead Juvenil A. The rojiblanco myth will make the leap to the most important team of the athletic base. Fernando Torres hung up his boots in 2019 after playing his last matches with the Japanese Sagan Tosu. Before, a successful passage through the mattress entity in two stages and more than 400 games behind him.

After leaving active football, Fernando’s fixation has been very clear: being a coach. In just two years he has gone through several teams from the base to take an important leap to lead youth A, team that militates in the Division of Honor of the category, the highest of this rank.

So that, Torres follows in the footsteps of several teammates with whom he coincided with the Spanish team, as in the case of Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad B, Raúl González at Real Madrid Castila or Xavi Hernández with Qatari Al-Sadd. Great news for all Atletico fans.

