Governor João Doria (PSDB) determined on Monday that rival group protests cannot take place on the same date, time and place. The goal is to try to avoid scenes like last Sunday, when protesters for and against President Jair Bolsonaro performed on Avenida Paulista.

Organized supporters and groups of soccer team fans intend to make new acts against President Jair Bolsonaro, like the demonstration held on Sunday on Avenida Paulista. According to the National Association of Organized Fans of Brazil (Anatorg), protests were registered in 14 states. Although there is no single leadership, these collectives have come together around a common agenda.

Also yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro recommended to his supporters to avoid scheduling acts on the same date as there are protests against his government. “They are making a move on Sunday, right? Leave Sunday alone (…) Since they have scheduled for Sunday, leave Sunday there”.

The mobilization of groups linked to the organized ones received, in São Paulo, the name “Somos Democracia”. In recent days, other groups in society have released manifestos in defense of democratic values, amid statements by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro who preach the closure of the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court. Most of the members of Sunday’s demonstration on Avenida Paulista were from Gaviões da Fiel, the main supporters of Corinthians, but fans from Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo also attended. Initially, the movement aimed to oppose the protest favorable to the federal government, also marked for Paulista.

On the part of Gaviões da Fiel, who organized the mobilization was the history student and application driver Danilo Bird, 27 years old. “The movement was born autonomously, it was not something articulated between organized fans, but from citizens who meet at Corinthians games and feel that there is an authoritarian escalation in Brazil,” he said. According to him, there was an effort for other fans to participate. “We have people who know leaders of other fans and who made contact to seal the participation. If it is for democracy, it can be added.”

“We will not be able to keep quiet. What does not fit in Corinthians is a guy who supported the dictatorship. Our Sunday movement opened the gate for the next ones,” said one of Gaviões’ founders, the 70-year-old publicist Chico Malfitani.

Apart from fan groups, people who do not belong to these groups, but are followers of the teams and take a stand against Bolsonaro, also participated. This is the case of the palmeirense designer Gabriel Santoro, 37 years old. “I heard that there would be such a demonstration and for me, the political ideology is above any club.”

According to the fans who participated in the demonstration, the confrontation with the Military Police triggered a provocation made by pro-Bolsonaro militants, who were at another point on Avenida Paulista and approached the group with banners, flags and name-calling. The PM threw tear gas bombs. Protesters set fire to trash cans and broke glass.

Mines

In Belo Horizonte, the protest organized by Bolsonaro against Bolsonaro gathered hundreds of protesters. The demonstration was called from the connection between the fans of different clubs and the existence of their branches spread across the country.

A member of Galo Antifa, from Atlético-MG said that the mobilization counted on supporters from Minas Gerais teams from Rio de Janeiro teams, in addition to movements by local teams that had already taken a stand against Bolsonaro, as feminist collectives. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.