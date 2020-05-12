The presidents of the Puerto Rican Football Federation (FPF) and the Dominican Football Federation have agreed to hold several games, as part of a strategic plan to raise the level of play in this area, the Puerto Rican body reported Monday.

“At the national team level, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic must already establish ‘the soccer classic’ of the region. This is one of the projects that people will support in the future; and in a future that is not too far away,” he said. the president of the FPF, Iván Rivera, in a talk he recently had with his counterpart Rubén García.

“The pandemic slowed us down a bit, but it (the project) was about to materialize. It is part of being able to carry out this type of meeting not only at the level of the National Team, but at the youth level, and concretize those developments continuously scheduled, “said Rivera.

This proposal from both organizations is added to which Rivera and the president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, Luis Rivera, approved to strengthen ties so that the Spanish organization helps in the development and promotion of sport in Puerto Rico.

García, for his part, assured that he and Rivera had already spoken about the idea and were working on it, confirming it and waiting for it to be carried out.

“Something very important is that both presidents have the interest, and we have demonstrated it. And not only the interest, but we are going to do it,” he emphasized.

“Soccer fans can be sure that we are going to make Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic brothers and we will fight for soccer to continue growing. We are going to achieve it and we have the most important thing that is the willingness to do it,” he added.

García, in turn, affirmed that Caribbean football has progressed in the past five years, citing as an example that in the Concacaf women’s under-20 tie, the Dominican team only lost to the champion, United States.

In that tournament, the Dominican team beat El Salvador and Jamaica.

Puerto Rico reached the round of 16 after defeating Nicaragua 1-0, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

