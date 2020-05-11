These days have been 75 years since the end of the World War in Europe and the fact has given rise to memories of how coexistence between countries shortly before at war was rapidly recomposing. I have missed something in the comments: football. In 1955 the first European Cup, with monarchies and republics, democracies and dictatorships, capitalists and communists, Catholics, Protestants, Orthodox and Muslims. With an ‘Iron Curtain’ that split the continent “from Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic”, he said Churchill. That European Cup was born when there was still debris to collect.

It was before he Treaty of Rome, germ of the European Union. And included, on departure, teams from the other side of the ‘Iron Curtain’. I bring it up to defend the beneficial effects of footballNow that I hear voices crying out against the return of The league (in this as in other countries) and because football has a test and the State does not. It is disturbing, of course, but not only football has tests. They have many sectors and companies (Seat, Mercadona, banking …) for their employees, and we all know where they can do it and the people who come to them. But this only transcends if it is football.

Why does that oblique look towards this sport that so many people follow but that is a good tone to degrade subsist? Because he soon became a professional and that made him the object of criticism and rejection. Now almost all sport is professional and football is still not fully professional to support it, but echoes still echo from when they told us that it was nothing more than a trick by Franco so that we did not think about other things, passing by higher than in nearby and envied democracies soccer was just as important. Anyway, what I’m glad that LaLiga is backIf God wants, the coronavirus does not prevent it and the authority does not prohibit it.