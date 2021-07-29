Football | Champions League (previous): Midtjylland leave historic Celtic on the road

A goal at the start of the Nigerian’s extra time Raphael nwadike culminated the comeback and gave the victory 2-1 to Midtjylland Danish to eliminate the Celtic Glasgow Scotsman in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Celtic went ahead just start the second part with a bit of Callum mcgregor (48 ‘), but the Australian Awer Mabil scored the tie in 61 to send the duel into extra time, which it resolved for Midtjylland Raphael Nwadike (94 ‘).

Midtjylland will meet PSV Eindhoven in the third round, that got rid of Galatasaray after winning 1-2 in Istanbul in the second leg, a process after the 5-1 achieved in the first leg.

English Noni Madueke, at minute 37, and Marco van Ginkel, in ’59, they left the tie for sentencing. Senegalese Mbaye Diagne scored 1-2 for the Turkish team with six minutes remaining, when PSV played with ten for the expulsion for double warning of Frenchman Olivier Boscagli (74 ‘), who saw the two yellow cards in just nine minutes.

Celtic will have to settle for the Europa League, in which he will have as his first opponent the Jablonec Czech.

Too The Red Star of Belgrade enters the third round, which came back from 2-1 conceded in the first leg against Kazakh Kairat Almaty with a resounding 5-0.

Second round results

Flora (EST) 0 – LEGIA (POL) 1 (going 1-2)

HJK (FIN) 2 – MALMÖ (SUE) 2 (1-2)

Omonia (CYP) 0 – DINAMO ZAGREB (CRO) 1 (0-2)

Zalgiris (LTU) 1 – FERENCVAROS (HUN) 3 (0-2)

Neftci Baku (AZE) 0 – OLYMPIACOS (GRE) 1 (0-1)

SHERIFF (MDA) 3 – Alashkert (ARM) 1 (1-0)

CFR CLUJ (RUM) 2 – Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) 0 (2-1)

MIDTJYLLAND (DIN) 2 – Celtic (ESC) 1 (1-1)

Galatasaray (TUR) 1 – PSV EINDHOVEN (NED) 2 (1-5)

LUDOGORETS (BUL) 3 – Mura (SLO) 1 (0-0)

YOUNG BOYS (SUI) 3 – Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (0-0)

SPARTA PRAGUE (CZE) 2 – Rapid Vienna (AUT) 0 (1-2)

RED STAR (SRB) 5 – Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 0 (1-2)

So are the third round crosses

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) -Legia Warsaw (POL)

CFR Cluj (RUM) -Young Boys (SUI)

Olympiacos (GRE) -Ludogorets (BUL)

Red Star (SRB) -Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Malmö (SWE) -Rangers (SCO)

Ferencváros (HUN) -Slavia Prague (CZE).

