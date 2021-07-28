Football | Champions League preliminary phase: summary of all the matches

Today the last matches of the second phase of the Champions League qualifier have been played and those classified for the last round are: Olympiacos, Sheriff, Cluj, Midtjylland, PSV, Ludogorets, Young Boys, Red Star and Sparta Prague.

NEFTCI BAKY (AZE) -OLYMPIACOS (GRE) (0-1)

The Greek team has managed to manage the income it brought from the first leg, although it was a meeting in which both teams had alternatives. Masouras put Olympiacos ahead in the 15th minute to pass from Valbuena, from there, the Azerbaijani team tried in every way but failed to get it right. Pedro Martins’ team will face Ludogorets.

Champions League, classification: summary of the day

Olympiacos.

SHERIFF (MDA) -ALASHKERT (ARM) (3-1)

The Moldovans were the clear dominators of the tie with a resounding 4-1. It seemed that Alashkert was going to fight the tie with a goal in minute ten, but quickly the locals turned around with two goals and sentenced the tie in minute 87 with a penalty. His next rival will be the Red Star.

CFR CLUJ (ROU) -LINCOLN (GIB) (2-0)

Without too much trouble the Romanian team advanced to the last round. Cestor advanced to the premises and Sigurjonsson in the middle of the second time sentenced the tie. Their rival in the last round will be the Young Boys.

Cluj.

MIDTJYLLAND (DEN) -CELTIC (SCO) (1-1)

In the most even game of the day, McGregor put the Scots ahead early in the second half, but Mabil equalized the contest with a pass from Sisto. The game went into extra time and the Danes scored the qualifying goal early in extra time. Midtylland will face PSV in the last round.

GALATASARAY (TUR) -PSV (NED) (1-2)

The match was a procedure after the 1-5 of the first leg in favor of the Dutch. Despite the lead in the tie, PSV dominated the match and Galatasaray scored the goal of honor in the 84th minute. PSV’s rival will be Midtylland.

Galatasaray, PSV.

LUDOGORETS (BUL) -MURA (SLO) (3-1)

The 0-0 in the first leg heralded an interesting match and that’s how it was. Very soon the locals were going to get ahead with a goal from Sotiriou and until the middle of the second half the Slovenian team was not going to react, which equalized on the scoreboard, but the offensive superiority of Ludogorets in the final moments decided the tie in favor of the Bulgarian team . His next rival will be Olympiacos.

YOUNG BOYS (SUI) -SLOVAN BRATISLAVA (SVK) (3-2)

Crazy game we have seen at the Stadion Wankdorf. The locals came to have a 3-0 lead in the electronic game, but two consecutive goals from the Slovak team tightened the tie, although finally the Swiss team managed to maintain the result. Young Boys will face Cluj in the last round of the Champions League qualifier.

Young Boys.

RED STAR (SRB) -K.ALMATY (KAZ) (5-0)

Those of Belgradi made it very clear that they want to enter the Champions League and although the result of the first leg was dangerous, they managed to come back with a resounding 5-0 that leaves them one tie to enter the European competition. Your rival will be Sheriff.

SPARTA PRAGUE (CZE) -RAPID VIENNA (AUT) (2-0)

The Czechs fulfilled the role of favorites in the tie and managed to turn the game around with a penalty goal in the 16th minute and Pesek in the 81st unleashed the madness at the Pojistovna Arena. The next rival will be Monaco.

