Football | Champions League, classification: summary of the day

Today the second round second leg matches for qualification to the Champions League 21/22. The teams that have advanced to the round are the Legia, Malmö, Dinamo Zagreb and Ferencvárosi.

FLORA (EST) 0 – LEGIA (POL) 1

The Warsaw Legia He knew how to handle the income he brought from the first leg (2-1) and won the match 0-1 with a goal from Rafael Lopes in minute 67 to pass from Juranovic. The Polish team advances to the last phase to qualify for the Champions League in which he will face the Dinamo from Zagreb.

Legia of Warsaw.

HJK (FIN) 2 – MALMÖ (SUE) 2

For his part the Malmö he had more trouble to qualify and in the match he could not go from a draw to two. The local team he quickly took the lead in minute one and putting pressure on the visitors who saw how they were equalized in the tie. The response of Malmö arrived 10 minutes later with the Andreas Christiansen.

In the 76th minute when it seemed that Birmancevic scored the goal of tranquility, the finaldés team he scored two minutes later, but in the end it was not much use as it was not worth them to achieve qualification. The Malmö will fight against Rangers in the last round to access the Champions.

OMONIA (CYP) 0 – DINAMO ZAGREB (CRO) 1

Very placid match for the Croatian team who knew how to endure the favorable result of the first leg (2-0) and in a very stuck meeting and with few occasions, Melano in minute 78 he scored the goal that sentenced the tie and the pass to the final round where he waits for the Legia of Warsaw.

Dinamo Zagreb.

ZALGIRIS (LTU) 1 – FERENCVAROS (HUN) 3

The Hungarian team showed that he was the favorite of the tie and it should be noted that the first two goals of the visiting team were scored by the defender Mmaee in a sublime performance for his people. With those two goals, the tie was practically sentenced and the last minutes were a procedure for both teams.

CONFERENCE LEAGUE

In the competition that opens this year on the European football scene, we highlight the defeat of the Andorran team Inter Club d´Escaldes against Teuta Durrës of Albania. The Andorrans had a two-goal advantage, but they did not know how to manage the advantage on the return and ended up succumbing 3-0.

