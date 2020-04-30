Palmeiras president Mauricio Galiotte said on Thursday that it will be necessary to be very careful before deciding when and how the team will return to training at the Football Academy. In an interview with Fox Sports, the manager admitted that everyone in the club feels anxious to return to activities after the new coronavirus pandemic, but he took responsibility.

“The anxiety is great. The players call me asking to return to training. But we cannot. Football is part of our daily lives. We all miss Palmeiras, our fan. But we are dealing with people’s health. Who football is people. We have to be careful with everyone. Football cannot come back under pressure, “said Galiotte. Palmeiras is on collective vacation until this Thursday, but has no forecast of when he will return to receive the squad to train.

Despite Galiotte’s position in asking for calm to talk about the return of football, in Brazil there is pressure behind the scenes for some championships to start over. This week the Santa Catarina Football Federation (FCF) asked the state government for authorization to resume the local championship, but there was a refusal. In Paraná the same was done, while Goiás and Atlético-GO already plan to return to training soon.

On Thursday, Palmeiras announced a 25% reduction in the wages of the squad for the months of May and June, as a measure to prevent the losses caused by the pandemic. Galiotte explained that the measure had the support of the players and reiterated that despite the savings generated by this decision, the club has good financial conditions to withstand this complicated period.

“Palmeiras has different sources of revenue. This is important. Sponsorship is a differentiator. Crefisa stayed up to date. I talked to Leila (Pereira, president of Crefisa) early in the pandemic, when we had several situations. clubs will go through difficulty “, commented the manager.

Galiotte also revealed that months ago Palmeiras had a conversation with Uruguayan businessman Edison Cavani. The Uruguayan player is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the coming months, as he has no contract. However, the chance of an agreement is considered unfeasible. “It would be interesting for a club to have a contract of this size. I would love to have him at Palmeiras, I told the manager, but we have to be responsible. Very difficult,” he said.

