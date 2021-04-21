“Football can fall into suspension of payments”

04/21/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

EFE

Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of the Inter de Milan, defended this Wednesday the “good intentions” that convinced his club to join the founding members of the already failed European Super League and warned that football is in danger of “going into suspension of payments” for having “absolutely unsustainable” expenses.

“The good intentions of our action are explained in this way. Every owner wants the best for his club. As I have already said, football risks falling into suspension of payments. I do an example. In the last seven years, Inter, Milan and Juventus have spent a billion euros on footballer signings. An expense at this time absolutely unsustainable, “he said. Marotta on the Italian television “Sky Sport”.

“This initiative has been promoted by twelve club owners due to financial difficulties of each of them, linked above all to the coronavirus. The expenses are safe, the income is not, “added the Inter manager in the run-up to the league match against him. Spezia.

“Footballers’ salaries account for 65% or 70% of income. No club or company can survive.”he insisted. He also acknowledged that if this Super League project has been wrecked in less than 48 hours it is because a mistake has been made in the process.

“(He failed) first because of the reaction of the fans, who had possibly been undervalued, and because the English clubs resigned. If this project has not worked, some mistake has been made“he admitted.