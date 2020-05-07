The German government authorized this Wednesday the resumption of the soccer Bundesliga, behind closed doors, from mid-May, despite the health risks and criticism received from other sports.

More than two months after the interruption of competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Bundesliga will be the first major European football championship to return, although it does comply with a series of strict protection measures. The exact date of the return will be set by the German Football League (DFL).

“The Bundesliga can return from the second half of May, respecting the rules that have been agreed,” said the head of the German government after a meeting with the Länder (regional states) to discuss the measures of unconfidence.

Germany marks a new path among the major European leagues. France permanently suspended the end of their season last week and England, Spain and Italy hope, at best, to resume competition in June.

Other countries with less powerful leagues have already set a date for its resumption, including the Faroe Islands (May 9), Serbia (May 30) and Turkey (June 12).

In qualifying, at the time of the interruption, Bayern Munich was the leader after 25 days, with a 4-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, making him appear on track for an eighth consecutive German champion title.

300 million euros

The German Football League (DFL) has long defended this resumption, vital for the economic survival of a sector that employs 56,000 people in Germany.

The DFL presented to the public powers a draconian sanitary protocol, based on the multiplication of the coronavirus detection test, which would allow the competition to be relaunched without great risks.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has estimated that this protocol “is consistent and can serve as a model for other sports.”

If the last nine days of the Bundesliga (first and second divisions) can be disputed, German clubs will recover 300 million euros of television rights, to soften their losses a little, when more than a dozen clubs from the 36 in both categories are on the brink of bankruptcy, according to the German press.

The health plan of the German league rests above all on the coronavirus detection tests. Any person who participates in training or matches will be subject to controls at least once a week, and compulsorily the day before matches.

Discomfort in other sports

On Monday, the DFL announced that ten of the 1,724 controlled in the 36 first and second division clubs tested positive. Among the elite, Cologne announced three cases last week (two players and a physical trainer), to which two more from Borussia Mönchengladbach (a player and a physical therapist) are added, according to the regional newspaper Rheinische Post.

The “positive” cases will be quarantined, but the rest of the group will not be compulsorily. The final decision on the isolation measures does not belong to the clubs, but to the local health offices, dependent on the regional powers. For now, the rule in Germany says that anyone who is in contact or close to a “positive” case must be in isolation for fourteen days.

For the matches, 300 people will be authorized, and there will be areas created to avoid contacts as much as possible: “grass” area, “tribunes” area and “outside” area.

The return of football does not generate unanimity in German sports.

“The state sells the health of the population and the sick to soccer. It is perverse,” Johannes Vetter, the 2017 world champion in javelin throwing, complained in an interview with a regional newspaper.

Former world shot put champion Christina Schwanitz finds the privilege of soccer unacceptable. “I don’t think football has this special position and it feels like everyone else, just because it makes a lot of money.”

Diver Tina Punzel, champion of Europe, considered “unfortunate that thousands of tests (of the coronavirus) are used” for football.

