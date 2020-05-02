“The important thing is to be here,” said Iker Casillas hours after suffering a heart attack. Two weeks later he denied that he was going to retire and in August he was enrolled in the Portuguese League. A year after the vascular accident, Iker no longer watches football at grass level, but wants to continue from the offices.

“A winning heart”, as the banners read at the Estadio do Dragão after the heart attack, which is now looking for “new ideas” for Spanish football, since “going back to play is going to be difficult”, recognized Miguel González “Michel “last week in a public conversation on social media.

The toughest year for professional and family level of Iker Casillas: he had to assume his heart condition, the cancer detected by his wife Sara Carbonero, check that the Portuguese treasury searched his house for evidence in the operation “Out of Play “and suffer the first” attacks “since announcing his candidacy to preside over the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Meanwhile, he has taken advantage of the pandemic and confinement to take a shower of notoriety on the networks, conducting “interviews” with colleagues from the clubs he has been through, such as Real Madrid or Porto.

From renovating to hanging gloves

On March 20, 2019, Iker Casillas, in the company of the President of Porto Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, presented their renewal for one more season, extendable from year to year, with hype and live broadcasts from Portuguese television. on the horizon the Madrid goalkeeper was seen under sticks at 40.

Casillas arrived in Porto in 2015 after a bitter farewell to Real Madrid and with the vitola of the most experienced goalkeeper in Europe and a World Cup under his belt.

Although due to some unfortunate interventions in the league start he came to be questioned on more than one occasion, Iker showed that he did not come to Porto to live a golden retirement and was again the “Saint Iker” that the “dragons” expected, especially in Europe, hence the club’s confidence in the footballer.

Five weeks after the long-awaited announcement of the renovation, Casillas suffered a serious setback, a heart attack during training, and managed to save his life thanks to medical assistance and the prompt intervention of Dr. Nelson Puga.

Despite the fact that specialists insisted that he would not play again because it would put his life at risk, Iker resisted and even stepped up on his social media profiles to deny his withdrawal two weeks after the heart attack.

Another new scare

During the days in which he was admitted, Sara Carbonero gave his face to the media and explained his evolution, until there was a joint appearance of both five days after the heart attack, with the footballer especially excited and overwhelmed by the situation.

However, on May 21, the day after the goalkeeper’s birthday, Sara Carbonero announced on her Instagram that she had undergone surgery for a malignant tumor, “when we had not yet recovered from the shock.”

Thanks to their popularity, Carbonero and Casillas received thousands of messages of encouragement, while they opted for a more “monastic” life on the banks of the Duero in Porto.

Definitely, Casillas could not start the next season with the club and became part of the technical staff, although always hoping to return; Porto decided to enroll him in the League.

From legend to rival

In the end, health forced him to hang up his gloves but not to give up soccer. On February 17, after communicating to Porto that he was leaving football, Casillas presented his candidacy to preside over the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, who had praised the goalkeeper at a FIFA Congress in Paris in June 2019 – “Iker is a world legend”, he said -, noted days after he presented his candidacy that “football he will have to contrast “between his own management and” what others want to contribute “.

This same month, in one of the many conversations that Iker has starred in his social profiles with former colleagues, he assured that he wants to contribute “new ideas” to Spanish football, while admitting that they will be “complex elections”, even without a definitive date on the calendar , due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A record showcase

With a World Cup, two Euro Cups, three Champions, five Leagues with Real Madrid and one with Porto, Casillas has had to leave football, after having starred in one of the most relevant international careers in the history of football.

He has been included up to five times in the FIFA World Eleven and was chosen five times as the best goalkeeper in the world.

His sports career has also been recognized with the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports, the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit, the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid and the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit.

Casillas is the second player, after Sergio Ramos, with more internationalities with the Spanish team (167), which he captained at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in which “La Roja” won the title, and in both Eurocups that he achieved consecutively, Austria and Switzerland 2008 and Poland and Ukraine 2012.

