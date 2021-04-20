Football belongs to the fans: this is how Leeds protested the creation of the European Super League



It was prior to the game against Liverpool, one of the members of the Super League.

Photo: Clive Brunskill / AFP / Getty Images

The Leeds United, team of the first division from the United Kingdom, the Premier league, it did not take long to publicly protest as an institution for the creation of the European Super League. He did it with warm-up shirts that had these messages printed on them: “Earn it!” Y “Soccer belongs to the fans“. It was before the game against Liverpool, one of the founding clubs of this new competition.

Leeds United warming up in t-shirts with the Champions League logo, “earn it” and “football is for the fans” on them 👏👏👏 You absolutely love to see it 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/P2ZVj127P1 – Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 19, 2021

Leeds sees Liverpool as an enemy

The players displayed their shirts even when forming, seconds before the start of the match. Of course, this message was not only directed directly to the Super League as an organization, but also to its rival on duty.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, did not like the idea, regardless of whether or not he was in favor of the European Super League: “If anyone thinks that we need to remind ourselves that we have to win the Champions League… it’s a joke. It pisses me off. If it was a Leeds idea, they don’t need to remind us of anything. Maybe they should remind themselves“, Said the German to the Sky Sports chain.

A strong message by the Leeds United players. pic.twitter.com/q9BY1GQDY7 – SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 19, 2021

The protest did not stop there. Without any complex, Leeds changed the name to Liverpool, mentioning him as “Merseyside Reds” in all his networks. In fact they emphasize that they belong to the “Super League side”. It was a creative and powerful way to show rejection of the competition announced this Sunday. This appears to be just the beginning of a gigantic wave of complaints that will not stop anytime soon.