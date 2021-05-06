Football belongs to the fans … but UEFA keeps half the tickets of the Europa League final

The Super League has not changed the old UEFA traditions. The body led by Aleksander Ceferin agreed with the Polish authorities that 9,500 spectators can attend the Europa League final staying a large number of tickets for their own engagements and business in a new exercise of lack of transparency.

The Arena Gdansk, with a capacity for 43,000 spectators, will host the Europa League final on May 26. UEFA announced that this Monday the prices of the tickets – which range between 40 and 130 euros -, while revealed that 5,500 tickets of the 9,500 that go on sale will be managed by them.

As it is, the teams that reach the final – will go between Villarreal, Arsenal, Manchester United and Roma – 2,000 tickets per finalist team will be available to them to distribute to their fans, while UEFA has blocked 3,500 for your private commitments. In addition, another game of 2,000 will go on sale through the UEFA.com website, although it has not been very clear if all those seats will actually reach the fans.

For the short part, UEFA will keep 37% of the available tickets, although it will also control an extra 21% that it will distribute from its website to the general public. Those that are not sold –as has happened in previous events– will go to the Ceferin organization.

And they can stay out

UEFA also revealed in its official statement that there may be changes and that it may be the fans who pay the price. «UEFA will refund the full price of the ticket to the selected buyers, in case local authorities announce a reduction in stadium capacity at a later stage », they assured.

Without a doubt, Ceferin and his people have little concern for eager fans for returning to the field of play after more than a year without being able to attend a live show. 3,500 tickets for the short end seems like a big enough bite for clubs and fans to complain about what Florentino Pérez defined as “a monopoly.”