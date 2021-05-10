Footage from filming at Wayne Manor

The film will be released on November 4, 2022

The movie ‘The Flash’ has recently started production and there is a lot that fans can look forward to, especially where Batman is concerned. It is expected that both Michael Keaton What Ben affleck reprise your roles as Bruce Wayne, and there have already been some exciting photos showing the return of Wayne Manor. In the past week, a Twitter account showed some new images, which appear to present some action in the iconic location. “It is believed that ‘The Flash’ is being shot,” said the message on the social network.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before are valid,” said ‘The Flash’ director, Andy Muschietti, in a previous interview. “It is inclusive in the sense that it says that everything that has been seen exists, and everything that will be seen exists in the same unified multiverse.”

“What captivated me about the story is the human drama,” the filmmaker previously shared. “The human feelings and emotions that play into the drama. It’s going to be fun too. I can’t promise there will be some (element) of horror, really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Barbara muschietti (the film’s producer as well as Andy’s sister), spoke about her concern that Affleck might not want to return to the role.

“There have been all kinds of stories and things that he said himself about him having a really bad time playing Batman, and it had been difficult for him. I think it was more of a difficult time in his life. That was when we got closer to he is at a very different time in his life now. He was very open to it, which was a bit surprising for us. “

‘The Flash’ is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io