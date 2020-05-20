Our countdown of the 20 greatest club teams ever continues today.

And in 19th place we have…

Liverpool 2018-20

Why are they here?

Consecutive Champions League finalists (winners 2019, runners-up 2018) and Club World Cup winners (2019)

On course to win the 2019/20 Premier League title with a record points total

Just two defeats in their last 68 Premier League outings

The stars

Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mané

Mohamed Salah

The difference between the Liverpool side of 2018-20 and the rest of the teams that will appear on this list is that the scale of their greatness is yet to be determined.

This Liverpool team is writing itself into history and there are likely to be more trophies added to the three they have so far.

Jürgen Klopp arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 to expectations of gegenpressing and heavy-metal football. What he has moulded instead is a ruthless winning machine.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez offer a commanding presence at the back that held the best defensive record last season and is en route to achieve the same status again this campaign.

The industrious midfield of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson isn’t as creative in comparisons to Manchester City’s but their relentless workrate is a pivotal cog.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson fulfil the roles of wingers which leaves Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino free to do their damage.

That explosive front-three has propelled Liverpool from top-four challengers to one of the best teams in the world.

Salah and Mané shared the Premier League golden boot with 22 goals each last season.

Liverpool reached the 2018 Champions League final which ended in defeat to Real Madrid, but a year later they made up for that with the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

They followed that with the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later on in 2019.

Liverpool missed out on the 2018/19 league title by a point but have followed the same route by storming to a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, just two wins away from being crowned champions.

Klopp once referred to his team as “mentality monsters” which is best way to describe this side.

Overcoming a 3-0 first leg defeat to Barcelona to qualify for that final without the injured Salah and Firmino is testament to that. This squad just knows how to find a way to win.

They will have been European champions, world champions and will soon be league champions all within 12 months.

One of the best, with a lot more still to come.