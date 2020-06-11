Heartburn is a painful digestive condition, characterized by an intense burning sensation in the esophagus. Experts have found that the solution lies in a change of habits, diet and some other tips

Heartburn is probably one of the stomach conditions most recurring in the world population, broadly speaking it is a condition that occurs when stomach acid back into the esophagus. It presents with a strong feeling of pain or burning in the esophagus, just below the sternum. When a person suffers from heartburn more than twice a weekyou may have a condition medically called gastroesophageal reflux.

We have all felt heartburn at some point, it is one of the most common digestive complaints and that in many occasions it is unleashed by the consumption of very spicy, fatty or spicy, the excessive consumption of caffeine, some alcoholic beveragess, medications or derived from other diseases. The good news is that a change of habits and one balanced diet They are usually the simplest solution and especially in the long term, which is why we present you the basic rules recommended by medical specialists from the Mayo Clinic for keep acidity at bay.

1. Try to maintain a healthy weight

A healthy weight It is one of the main health measures that we can take, it is related to great benefits, especially in the prevention of numerous diseases. This is an aspect that intervenes in the acidity control, as the extra pounds put pressure on the abdomen and they push the stomach, when there is excess acidity It goes up much more easily to the esophagus. Among the main recommendations of specialist doctors and nutritionists to control the acidity is to eliminate the possible conditions of overweight and obesity, gradually losing healthy weight and especially creating new and healthier habits.

Healthy weight. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Identify foods that trigger heartburn

It is essential avoid eating food which popularly trigger heartburnIn addition to this, specialists also recommend that you carefully monitor those ingredients that personally unleash heartburn episodesThe reality is that each person will be different. Here is a list of Most popular heartburn triggers:

Meals extremely spicy, spicy or very greasy.

Fried preparations that stand out for the use of a lot of oil or fats like butter.

Foods with a lot of garlic or onion and tomato-based sauces.

Excessive consumption of caffeine.

Everything that contains chocolate.

Alcohol intake, it is said that there are some drinks that enhance acidity more, such as red wine, sparkling and beer. The consumption of carbonated drinks and soft drinks.

Spiced foods. /Photo. Pixabay

3. Watch your portions

Eating excessively is one of the main causes of heartburn, surely in Christmas holidays it has happened to you more than once; when we overeat the entire digestive system becomes saturated and it turns much later the digestion process, that is why the annoying symptoms of indigestion. The digestive system is overloaded through the inflammation and abdominal distension, that is why the the acids of the digestion process They go up much more quickly into the esophagus.

Eat. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Create healthier habits

There is a habit series that are associated with an increase in heartburn episodes, it is important to be aware of them and avoid them as much as possible. Among the main ones are:

Smoke: It’s one of the main triggers of heartburnThis is because smoking reduces the capacity of the inner esophageal sphincter and this considerably affects its functioning.

Go to bed very soon after eating: Changing position very abruptly is one of the habits that can lead to heartburn, especially before sleeping. The recommendation is to wait at least 3 hours after dinner to lie down.

Avoid wearing too tight clothes: Especially garments that tighten the waist a lot, since they put pressure on the esophagus and abdomen.

Avoid excessive consumption of over-the-counter antacids: These products can temporarily neutralize stomach acid and end up being worse.

Give up smoking. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Integrate food consumption to eradicate acidity

Just as there are foods that unleash the heartburn episodes there are others who are a great natural ally for create a protective layer on the esophagus. Various studies have verified the close relationship between diet, digestive health and its main conditions, eating healthy is the key to completely combat heartburn and avoid its recurring episodes. Here is a list of the foods that will save you:

Green leafy vegetables as is the case with spinach, broccoli, cabbage and kale.

Oatmeal and Greek yogurt.

Non-citrus fruits such as the banana, apple and pear.

Healthy fats such as the olive oil, avocado and seeds.

Lean meats, especially the turkey and the chicken.

Soft foods such as the jelly.

Egg, especially the clear one.

Increase the consumption of drinks that improve digestion, as in the case of herbal teas such as chamomile and licorice, vegetable milks like the coconut, almond, oatmeal and walnut variants.

Food against gastritis./Photo: Shutterstock