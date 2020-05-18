A clean diet mainly proposes the elimination of the consumption of all kinds of processed products. It is an extraordinary way of caring for and nurturing the body at another level, it helps to lose weight and detoxify, the best thing of all is that you can always treat yourself

Surely at some point you have heard about the term “Clean food” It is a health and nutrition trend that promotes eat more of the best and healthiest options from different food groups, the goal of course is eat less of the foods that provide zero nutritional value and that in the long run they generate health problems.

In a few words it promotes eliminating all kinds of processed foods and set a increased consumption of whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. It also means reducing the consumption of refined grains, additives, preservatives, unhealthy fats and any product that stands out for its high content of sugars and salt. It’s important pointing that clean feed plans, require discipline since can be somewhat strict promoting the elimination of many food groups that are not considered harmful is the case of coffee, dairy, some beans and more.

Everything is in balance it is because of that this trend can be very useful for those who want to keep a very nutritious and low calorie diet, but also treat yourself with “Food a little dirty” occasionally. Here some of the more helpful tips to make it easy and make it part of your lifestyle.

The best and simplest tips for eating clean:

1. Considerably increases the intake in fruits and vegetables

The data does not lie according to information revealed by the Center for disease control and prevention the 76% of Americans don’t consume enough fruit per day and the 86% do not eat enough servings of vegetables, that is why the reality is that we are not consuming the minimum requirements and this results in a nutrient deficiency. Adequate consumption of fruits and vegetables It is of great help to significantly reduce the risk of suffering a series of chronic diseases how diabetes, hypertension, obesity, various heart diseases and cancer. Too its contribution in fiber is vital which comes from fruits, vegetables and whole grains, it is essential to keep happy to the microbiota and thanks to a good intestinal health is achieved boosts the immune system and combat the presence of pathogens than cause disease.

2. Always choose whole grain foods

Products made with whole grain are characterized for being cleaner and more complete in nutrients, in general they are those in which processing has been much less involved. One of the better health habits is to opt for the consumption of whole grains and products derived from them, choose options like quinoa, wild rice, brown rice and freshly harvested oats; some people are very strict and avoid the consumption of all kinds of processed, however a good wholemeal, rye or bran bread, the pwhole horn or made with legumes are great options. It is very important to integrate them as part of the daily diet, this is due to their extraordinary content in fiber, antioxidants and phytonutrients than fight inflammation; improve digestion, fight the constipation and help lose weight.

3. Eat less meat

We know more and more about great benefits of reducing meat consumption, not only for our general health but also for the planet. It should be clarified that follow the foundations of veganism not a necessity for a clean feed, it is only important to understand that eat less meat benefits in many ways as it helps lower blood pressure, lower the risk of heart disease and aids in weight loss. If you add to this the benefits it will bring eat plants and plant-based products, which stand out for a increase in the supply of essential nutrients and fiber, healthy fats and vegetable proteins. A good recommendation is control protein intake animals, it is estimated that they are consumed in greater quantity than the basic requirements and opt for the intake of organic eggs, legumes, seeds and nuts, remember when you eat meat try to be organic and do it occasionally.

4. Be very careful with processed foods

This could be the most important principle when we talk about following the trend of clean eating, there are some that do not represent so much danger and others are a danger to the organism. However the problem lies in highly processed commercial products, which stand out for their high content in preservatives, additives, flavorings, colorants and more. Watch very carefully the foods that grocery shopping, read the labels and avoid buying those that stand out for their high content in refined grains, saturated fats, sugars, sodium and that they contain all kinds of apartially hydrogenated ceites. Opt for the consumption of clean processed foods as is the case of yogurt (without sugar, the Greek is wonderful), some cheeses, wholemeal pasta; great advice is prepare sauces and condiments at home and using healthy ingredients this applies to sauces, dressings, mayonnaise, hummus and broths.

5. Limit added sugars

We don’t always realize it but most people consume too much added sugar in many products and beverages that we consider healthy and consume daily. According to data revealed by the American Heart Association recommend for women not to exceed 6 teaspoons of sugar per day and in the case of men 9 teaspoons. What is worrying is that an average American consume 4 times the recommended amountthat is to say near 28 teaspoons of sugars added per day; that is why to achieve a good cleaning system it’s essential avoid the consumption of soft drinks, sugary drinks, sweets, desserts and variants of commercial breadsremember that normally They are highly caloric and provide zero nutritional levels. At the same time it is important even monitor added sugars in healthier products, as is the case of yogurt (you always have to buy it 100% natural, without sugars or flavors), tomato sauce and cereals.

6. Watch the sodium

In the same way that sugar sodium is considered a dangerous enemy which is related to many degenerative diseases as is the case of the hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease. According to information revealed by the Institute of Medicine, it is recommended limit sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day, even if you find it hard to believe this is the equivalent of a teaspoon of salt; in the case of people who suffer some chronic illnessthey should Limit your sodium intake to 1,500 mg per day. The interesting fact is that the 80% of the sodium we consume in our diet comes from processed foods, it is therefore important to avoid its consumption and prepare meals ourselves considering other ways to flavor using aromatic herbs, spices, vinegar, citrus and oils such as extra virgin olive and avocado.

