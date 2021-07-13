Foods with magnesium that reduce anxiety



An estimated 18% of Americans suffer from some type of anxiety disorder. Although therapy is essential, the quality of the diet plays an essential role.

Photo: Pavel Subbotin on Unsplash / Unsplash

Anxiety is one of the most recurrent mental health disorders in societyIn fact, derived from the pandemic during the last year, a considerable increase in cases was reported worldwide. Anxiety occurs with intense, excessive and continuous worry and fear in everyday situations; it is usually accompanied by physical symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, sweating, and feeling tired. Therefore, those who suffer from anxiety problems that usually range from mild to severe, constantly seek new tools to deal with it. Fortunately, today there are valuable measures that together create the perfect strategy: therapy, yoga, meditation, physical activity, natural remedies and of course food. Today more than ever we know that the quality of the food we consume directly influences our state of mental health and there are some nutrients that are key in the prevention of conditions such as anxiety and depression.

The truth is that when it comes to reducing anxiety episodes, few people stop to make adjustments to their diet and although it is one of the most important factors, it is usually little attended. In fact, it has been proven that one of the best ways to start with substantial improvements is to perform feed adjustments. Magnesium is simply one of the nutrients with the greatest impact on anxiety levels. Since the human body cannot manufacture magnesium on its own, it is essential to obtain it through the diet and that is why its deficiency directly affects the feeling of calmto. Therefore, one of the most important dietary recommendations is to guarantee optimal levels of magnesium in the body, not only is it a great factor to combat anxiety, it also plays an important role in the nervous system.

Magnesium is also a vital mineral and too relevant, since it has the ability to regulate an amino acid GABA which is a neurotransmitter that can slow down communication between the brain and the central nervous system. Thanks to these properties, magnesium is essential to keep us calm and less anxious. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling the list of foods higher in magnesium and that also shine for their nutritional and medicinal benefits.

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is as delicious as it is healthy, and that’s great news. In addition, one of its greatest qualities is its high magnesium content, with 64 mg in a 1-ounce (28-gram) serving. It is also a powerful food that shines for its contribution of iron, copper and manganese, it also contains prebiotic fiber that feeds healthy intestinal bacteria. Without a doubt one of his greatest virtues are his powerful antioxidants, which function as nutrients that neutralize free radicals, which are harmful molecules that can damage cells and cause chronic diseases. Last but not least, dark chocolate without sugar and made with at least 70% cocoa, is one of the most powerful natural stimulants. It improves the mood and fills us with energy.

Bitter chocolate. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Avocados

Avocado belongs to the list of the most trendy superfoods and is that it is a nutritional treasure without equal. It is a great source of magnesium: one medium avocado provides 58 mg of magnesium, which is 15% of the daily intake. They are also high in potassium, B complex vitamins and vitamin K, one of the most relevant aspects is their high fat content, especially heart healthy monounsaturated fats. Also, avocados are an excellent source of fiber. In fact, 13 of the 17 grams of carbohydrates in an avocado come from fiber, which makes it very low in digestible carbohydrates and is therefore a good ally to lose weight and maintain it. Eating avocados has been shown to reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels, and increase feelings of fullness after meals.

Avocado./Photo: Shutterstock

3. Nuts

The family of nuts simply cannot be absent from a healthy diet, but above all focused on benefit mental health. They are extremely nutritious and delicious, the variants particularly high in magnesium are: almonds, cashews and Brazil nuts. Most nuts are also a good source of fiber and monounsaturated fats and they have been shown to improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels in people with diabetes. Brazil nuts are also extremely rich in selenium, in fact, only two Brazil nuts provide more than 100% of the daily intake of this mineral. They also shine for their anti-inflammatory qualities, beneficial for heart health and are the perfect snack to fight sweet food cravings with satiety.

Walnuts. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Legumes

One of the most trending dietary recommendations invites us to follow a plant-based diet, although fruits and vegetables are essential, integrate high fiber foods such as legumes is basic. Its main variants are beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas and soybeans. Best of all, they are characterized by being low in calories, very nutritious and rich in magnesium. For example: a cup of cooked black beans contains about impressive 120 mg of magnesium. They also shine for their potassium and iron content and are one of the most important sources of vitamins for vegetarians. They are ideal for weight management, have a very low glycemic index, regulate blood sugar and recharge the body with energy.

Beans. / Photo: Shutterstock

