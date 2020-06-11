Foods to remove damaged hair | Unsplash

Hair care is one of the important aspects for women to the routine of beauty. Fortunately, there is a wide variety of products and cosmetics that help us have healthy hair. However, we can obtain these benefits from healthy foods that will provide us with the nutrients for strong and beautiful hair.

As women, we know that a hair damaged by treatments how the discoloration or the dyes that are very aggressive chemical processes for our hair can affect our appearance and the vitality of the hair. In addition to homemade face masks, the direct consumption of foods such as fruits and vegetables provides enough stimulation to our hair.

In addition to healthy hair, a balanced diet implementing the foods that we recommend below will help you with other aspects of beauty related to the skin and the production of collagen to have a healthy appearance with the consumption of vitamins C, E and B12.

Foods to remove damaged hair

For fragile hair, the perfect food to correct that condition of your hair is bananas. This fruit contains potassium, carbohydrates, natural oils and vitamins A, C and E. These elements protect your hair from breakage, in addition to giving it softness and shine, in addition to ingesting it, you can make a mask with this ingredient.

Tomato is a fruit that has great benefits such as being alkaline and natural cleanser. So if you have problems in your scalp related to dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis, you can use this ingredient as part of your products. Tomato has high levels of biotin and vitamins A, E, and C.

Foods to remove damaged hair. Unsplash

To stimulate growth and eliminate split ends, papaya is the ideal food to fulfill that function. Thanks to its high concentration of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, papaya can help prevent dandruff or irritation. On the other hand, you can make masks with the pulp and seeds.

