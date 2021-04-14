Foods that you should not have dinner at night if you want to sleep well | Life

What you eat a few hours after going to bed can affect the length and quality of your sleep. If you want to get a good night’s sleep and rest, you’d better not eat these foods for dinner.

In the same way that some foods and drinks help us sleep better, there are others that can spoil our sleep, so it is not advisable to take them at dinner. For this reason, it is important to watch what we eat a few hours before going to bed, since they can affect our rest in a negative way.

For example, very salty foods are a poor option for dinner. Dr. Sandra Darling from the Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Preventive Medicine explains that eating a meal high in sodium before bed can promote sleep disturbances by causing increased blood pressure and fluid retention. “The result can be restless sleep, frequent awakenings, and not feeling restful in the morning,” he says.

Therefore, if you want to avoid these problems and sleep better, try not to eat bread and crackers, cereals, canned goods, processed snacks, fast food or cold cuts, and processed meats in the three hours before going to bed.

Do you have trouble sleeping? If the answer is yes, try taking these foods and drinks before going to bed, they will help you sleep better and rest.

Fried foods are also not recommended for dinner. Greasy food forces your digestive system to work harder, causing heavy digestion and also heartburn.

Chun Tang, a general practitioner in Manchester, notes that high-fat foods, such as fried or ultra-processed foods, travel slower than fresh foods through the digestive system and release a chemical called histamine. “While antihistamines can make you sleepy, histamines can keep you awake,” he says.

Eating spicy foods for dinner is another mistake, especially if we are not used to consuming them regularly. This type of food can cause heavy digestions, irritation of the digestive tract and acid reflux, disturbing the rest. In addition, hot spices activate the metabolism, so they have a stimulating effect that can make it difficult to fall asleep.

You also have to be careful with the drinks and desserts that you have during dinner. Drinking caffeinated and sugary sodas will activate you and keep you from falling asleep soon, while alcoholic beverages will make you wake up easily. Highly sugary desserts also have a stimulating effect, and chocolate has caffeine and other stimulants, such as theobromine, so it is best to avoid it at night.