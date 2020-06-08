New research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has come to light that brings the gut-brain link back to the table, confirming that saturated animal fats they must be reduced to avoid cognitive problems such as lack of concentration. The study joins an extensive body of studies framed in what scientists call the gut-brain axis.

The researchers observed the effects of saturated fat on concentration levels in the short term from one person, based on data gathered for a separate study exploring the effects that high-saturated fat meals had on inflammation and tiredness among women who had cancer.

The 51 subjects of the experiment conducted a continuous performance test to identify concentration, sustained attention and reaction times to various stimuli. Afterward, participants ate one of two meals of turkey sausage, eggs, crackers, and gravy. Both meals contained 60 grams of fat: one meal was high in saturated fat, while the other contained sunflower oil, which is low in saturated fat. After five hours, they completed another performance test in the aforementioned capacities.

Between 1 and 4 weeks later, the participants returned to carry out the tests, but modifying the choice of the food consumed. Before the day of the evaluation, participants ate three standard meals and then fasted for 12 hours before consuming the high-fat meal. The researchers also took into account confounding factors that may have affected the participants’ relative levels of cognitive functioning.

Saturated fats: reduced cognitive functioning

Subjects who fed food high in saturated fat performed worse on the continuous performance test than those who ate the food that contained little saturated fat. Annelise Madison, lead author of the study stressed that it is quite remarkable that they have seen a difference in such a short period of time.

“Because both foods were high in fat and potentially problematic, the cognitive effect of foods high in saturated fat could be even greater compared to a low-fat meal,” said Madison.

Although the study did not explain why foods high in saturated fat can negatively affect a person’s cognitive functioning, Madison notes that they can increase inflammation, which can also affect a person’s brain. “It could be that fatty acids interact directly with the brain. What it does show is the power of dysregulation related to the intestine, ”says the author.

A 2018 article in the BMJ that reviewed the current state of the literature on fats and human health noted that much of the medical literature suggests that coronary heart disease risk is reduced by replacing saturated fat with polyunsaturated fat including vegetable oils but not when carbohydrates are the replacement nutrient.

This article was published in TIcbeat by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.