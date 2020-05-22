Eating in a balanced and nutritious way is the infallible ally of health and a great habit to enjoy good energy and prevent diseases. Know the 5 foods that can not miss in your diet according to Harvard specialists

One of the most important issues today includes everything related to healthy nutrition and the fundamental thing that results is follow a balanced diet, which is based on foods with great nutritional and medicinal properties. Also the counterpart is what recurring and harmful which is the constant consumption of ultra-processed foods and fast food, are two factors that are associated with a increased risk of chronic and degenerative diseases, also in recent years much has been said about the importance of reduce consumption of certain food groups as is the case of red meat and dairy.

Considering all these issues in harvard university they never cease to surprise us, such is the case of a study by Kelly Bilodeau who is an adjunct professor of Harvard Medical School Nutrition Department, in this content the author talks about the foundations of a balanced diet and mentioned about 5 infallible foods to consider in daily consumption or in a very habitual way, since are highly nutritious, healthyhave anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with a less risk of suffering certain and specific conditions.

1. Brussels sprouts

These small coleyes they are not a popular food for many and it is that in some cases the associated with some stomach upsets, which are normally due to other factors. Its nutritional content is impressive, stand out for being a food truly low in calories (100 grams provide 54 kcal) and are rich in valuable nutrients, among which his great contribution in vitamin A and C, and its unmatched fiber content for which they are famous. Thanks to this, its consumption is recommended for improve digestion, regulate intestinal transit, fight constipation and they are good for enhance weight loss. its extraordinary antioxidant content prevents the cell damage within the organism itself.

Brussels sprouts. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Blueberries

They belong to the berry family they are also popularly known as blueberry and are recognized for their deep shade of deep purple and also for its small size that gives you immense goodness. They are known as a superfood which is related to numerous positive effects to treat various health conditions, all this is due to the combination of its powerful content in antioxidants, vitamins and fibers. Various studies have verified its benefits for improve cardiovascular health, protect the liver and they are a good ally for stimulate cognitive functioning and enhance good memory, concentration and learning. They are not only exquisite they are versatile and it is easy to integrate them into all kinds of recipes, at the same time they are low in calories, strengthen the immune system, fight urinary infections, control levels and insulin and they have great properties anti-inflammatory and antibacterial.

Blueberries. / Photo: BBC

3. Salmon

Salmon is not only delicious, without a doubt it is one of the favorite fish of many and when you discover about its nutritional greatness becomes a staple of any healthy diet. Salmon belongs to the family of blue fish and it is a extraordinary source of high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals among which the vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and potassium and they are a good ally of bowel function and the thyroid. Undoubtedly one of its most popular contributions is its content in Omega-3 fatty acids that benefit the cardiovascular system, the brain, accelerate metabolism, strengthen bones and improve mood. Of course eating salmon on a daily basis can be a little versatile and somewhat excessive, however consume it 2 to 3 times a week with different preparations it is perfect.

Salmon. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Nuts

The family of nuts to which delicacies like l belongwalnuts, almonds, pine nuts and pistachios is one of the food groups that they should not be missing in a healthy diet and that without a doubt must be present in our day to day. The delicious satiety-free nuts and fill us with energy healthy they are a magnificent source of minerals among which his contribution in magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, potassium and trace elements As the selenium and zinc. Undoubtedly, among its most outstanding benefits is its content in healthy polyunsaturated fats As the linoleic acid and that both result is essential to the body. They also stand out for its wonderful fiber content that provides satiety, this associates them with improvements for combat overweight and obesity (of course in correct quantities) and a high contribution in monounsaturated fatty acids that significantly increase the good cholesterol or “HDL”. Of course, you should always consume them in their raw versions, without toasting, without frying, without salt and sugar.

Nuts. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Yogurt

When we talk about healthy and complete foods yogurt belongs to the main ones on the list and it is not just about a classic for light breakfast or dinner, provides numerous nutritional qualities among which his contribution in essential nutrients like the proteins and some minerals indispensable to maintain the strong bones How is the case of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. Among its genius it stands out for being a food that strengthens our defense system and that has great benefits throughout the digestive system and intestinal health, reduces the heartburnstabilizes the intestinal flora, prevents the growth of harmful bacteria in the body and is considered one of the best allies for decrease overweight or obesity.

Yogurt. / Photo: Shutterstock

