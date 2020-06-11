In recent months, cases of depression worldwide have grown exponentially, a good natural alternative to raise serotonin levels lies in the type of diet we follow

It has not been an easy year the coronavirus pandemic has not only been the health issue more important In the last 100 years, it is a fact that has brought all kinds of consequences and effects that go from economic problems, labor shortage and one of the most worrying have been all the range of mental health problems. Among the main ones stand out altered moods, high levels of stressnervousnessirritability anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

Before resorting to any medication one of the best recommendations (of course complementary to therapy) is to opt for a change in diet that is based and inspired by the consumption of food with therapeutic and calming properties. physical activity will also always be important, sunbathe and resort to activities like yoga and meditation.

When we feel depressed it is most normal that without realizing it we eat quite badly and is that depression is a state that attacks the functioning of our entire organism and characterized by little desire to carry out any activity (however small it may be). However, eating badly can also depress us, everything connects and eventually produces overweight what if you neglect it can lead to obesity.

Known the food list that are directly related to the increase in depressive states; stand out for being meals that provide immediate satisfaction, they can easily become addictive food and are characterized by their high content of refined sugars and fats saturated. A high consumption of these substances has the consequence stimulate the activation pathways of dopamine and serotonintwo of the neurotransmitters most important related to happiness and mood.

Say goodbye to these foods and depression:

1. Sugars

They are considered one of the most dangerous ingredients for health, initially they have a stimulating power important that ends up leading to glucose spikes, deterioration of cognitive functions and serious damage to the emotional health. Its excessive consumption is associated with blockages in serotonin production what leads to states of depression and insomnia.

Donate with sugar. / Photo: Unsplash

2. Fast foods

Of course when you have depression it’s very unlikely to have the energy of get out of bed to prepare healthy and fruit-rich foods and vegetables. It is because of that fast food options are a good alternativeHowever, it is the worst that you can and in fact they are related to an increase in depressive states. Are foods high in calories, low in nutrients, with a high content of saturated fats and refined flours. Try to do the effort to distract yourself and cook integrating all kinds of fresh and seasonal food, Not only will lift the mood it’s a good activity with therapeutic benefits.

Burger. / Photo: Courtesy

3. Alcohol

Probably at the beginning the relaxing effect of alcohol is comforting, that is why many people use it as an outlet for forget about your problems. However It is the worst path that can be taken, especially when suffering from depression this is because alcohol is a depressant which has the peculiarity of suppress central nervous system function, which is directly related to the way in which we process emotions. It is quite common for a vicious circle in which dependence on alcohol consumptionHe is getting stronger and stronger.

Drink alcohol./Photo: Unsplash

4. Foods rich in sodium

One of the most worrisome health problems today is due to the high consumption of sodium in the diet, what happens is that on many occasions when consuming processed foods and fast foods we do not realize that it is a habit that considerably increases the levels of salt in the body. It is not only a eating habit which is related to cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and obesity, alters certain aspects of neurological system, than depresses mood and causes body fatigue. Too is a cause of fluid retentionwhich tends to become overweight and this can increase depressive states. Last but not least depresses the immune system and increases the risk of constantly getting sick.

Sal. / Photo: Shutterstock