Diet is essential for good health and after many days of confinement, physical activity has been affected.

People who exercise regularly are the ones who have lost muscle, but can regain muscle mass by eating protein-rich foods.

Turkey or chicken breasts

These foods of animal origin are low in fat and you can prepare them in different ways, it can be in salad, baked chicken breast, turkey skewers, chicken stir fry, among many other dishes.

Yogurts (no added sugar)

These products can concentrate the same or a greater proportion of proteins than the milk from which they are derived.

We can choose a whole or skim yogurt and accompany it with our low sugar fruit.

Peanut

Peanut is an oily legume that concentrates porteins and fats. You can enjoy it in different ways such as cream and spread it on toast.

You can also make peanut cookies, ice cream, salads, smoothies and much more.

Cheeses

It is advisable to consume fresh or tender cheese because these two types of cheese contain little fat and less sodium.

The egg

This can not be missed at breakfast, concentrates protein in the white and eat in different ways, it can be mounted, ranched, shaken, or accompanied by mushrooms, turkey ham, among many other dishes.

Fish of all kinds and seafood

Fish are good sources of protein as are shellfish, they also offer iron, iodine, and other quality micronutrients like vitamin B12.

You can enjoy meatloaf, skewers, baked fish, pasta with fish and even hamburgers etc …

