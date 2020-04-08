The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, today fired Gonzalo Calvo, the head of the Critical Assistance Secretariat and 14 more officials who had been in charge of the controversial purchase of food with surcharges for vulnerable sectors in the midst of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Arroyo’s decision was made with the full backing of President Alberto Fernández who had said yesterday: “I will not fix corrupt people in my government.”

From this directive, the Minister of Social Development evaluated that the most convenient thing was to expel the person in charge of the controversial purchase of oil and sugar with surcharges. This displacement includes the entire Calvo team from the Technical Assistance Secretariat.

As revealed to Infobae qualified government sources, the Ministry of Social Development launched an internal investigation at the request of the president Alberto Fernández and it is not ruled out that there are more surprises in that internal summary that began.

However, in the Casa Rosada it was completely ruled out that there are resignations “upwards”. That is to say, that the purification of the Government in the Ministry of Social Development reach Arroyo. In fact, the minister made the decision to remove Calvo and his 14 officials after a talk he had in the Olivos estate with the President.

The Secretary of Public and Parliamentary Policies of the Cabinet Head, Fernando Chino Navarro, confirmed last night that Arroyo separated Calvo and his 14-person structure. “We will see if there was inefficiency or corruption. But here the important thing is that action was taken in less than 24 hours to give transparency, ”said Navarro.

The expelled secretary and his team responded to the structure of the mayors of the Buenos Aires PJ and in fact Calvo was part of the management of the municipality of Almirante Brow. There he had been investigated for corruption a year ago and was expelled while he was an official of the mayor Mariano Cascallares.

At that time Calvo resigned from the municipality’s Security Secretariat after a video filmed by a hidden camera was broadcast on Facebook where he allegedly bribed a private security company.

Protected by the broad support that the President gave him yesterday, who said “I will not fix corrupt people in my government”, Arroyo advanced today with the displacement of Calvo, who had been in charge of the millionaire purchases of noodles, oil and sugar with surcharges .

In fact, before making this decision, the Minister of Social Development informed the President of the steps he was going to take. That is to say that in addition to the expulsion of Calvo, it was decided to open an internal summary to review the entire administrative circuit by which the purchase of food with surcharges was made.

With the departure of Calvo, the first loss in the government of Alberto Fernández is carried out. The officials who last night were with the President assure that he was very upset with this scandal of the purchase of food with surcharges. “On the one hand it makes him angry that some businessmen take advantage of a critical situation in the country and on the other hand he does not understand how it is that there are officials who have not seen all this,” said a consulted secretary of state.

On the other hand, the President asked Arroyo to have a “deep investigation” of everything that happened and signed a resolution to stop the purchase of food with surcharges.

The Arroyo-led ministry published authorized purchases of staple foods – oil, noodles, sugar, rice, and lentils – in the context of the health emergency to supply the most vulnerable families in the midst of mandatory quarantine. It was “direct contracts”, which are not subject to the Contracting Regime of the National Public Administration. But there were striking cases of agreed prices.

For example, by Resolution 156/2020, it was awarded buying oil containers Edible mix for 1.5 liters each of Indigo brand to Teylem company, for a unit price of $ 166.58. This is 14% more than the price paid in the supermarket chains of the city of Buenos Aires, where the 1.5-liter container of top-brand Cocinero sunflower oil sells for $ 145.79.

By Resolution 158/2020, it was awarded buying sugar common in presentation of a kilo brand La Muñeca for $ 74.97. In supermarkets, the one kilo package of Ledesma sugar costs $ 59.95. The difference is 25 percent. Meanwhile, by Resolution 158/2020, the purchase of rice in one kilo packages of the Monarca, Don Bernardo, Chajarí, Valderey or Castellón brands was awarded for a unit price of $ 68.77. In supermarkets, Lucchetti rice – the first brand – costs even a few pennies less: $ 68.49.

In the case of buying noodlesIn the text of the resolution, prices of $ 84 were expressed for units of packages of 500 grams, a difference of 51% with the prices of supermarkets. However, Arroyo stressed that, only in the case of noodles, the price difference is due to the fact that the authorized prices are expressed in kilos, while the packages purchased are 500 grams. And that they had to make a correction. But he admitted the price premium in the purchase of oil and sugar.

The social leader of CETEP, Juan Grabois, who was one of the first to denounce the maneuver of corruption of surcharges, expressed today without turns: “I want to see a head roll, it cannot be that this happens with impunity,” he remarked. Apparently, the Ministry of Social Development has already offered him a person in charge, although everything indicates that in the chain of irregular purchases that is now being investigated, there would be more officials involved.