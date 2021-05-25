Food poisoning or sexual contact, a very multifaceted bacteria

A food poisoning it can be caused by a wide range of bacteria. However, there are some much more frequent ones. Among the old known of this type of infection species such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella enterica or Campylobacter jejuni. The latter is common in poultry meat and it is transmitted both by its bad handling, and by its consumption raw or undercooked. But it seems that this is not its only route of transmission, as a team of scientists from the University of Oklahoma and several Danish research centers recently discovered that it can also be transmitted through the anal-oral sex.

Therefore, it could be considered both a food poisoning and a sexually transmitted infection (STI). But how is this possible? Before answering this question, let’s get to know this bacteria better.

Food poisoning from raw chicken

The publication of a boy who proudly displayed his post-training menu, consisting of several pieces of raw meat, with chicken among them, unpasteurized milk and many other ingredients that, as many Internet users were quick to warn, could take him to the hospital.

Bacteria of the genus Campylobacter are among the four leading causes of diarrheal diseases worldwide

The term crude may seem very natural to us, but the cooking food it was one of the first food security strategies discovered by our ancestors. Who are we to go back and contradict them? The heat of cooking the meat, as well as the pasteurization of milk, they end up with a good part of the microbes found in those foods naturally.

One of those microbes that succumb to high oven and stove temperatures is Campylobacter jejuni. Is found in poultry, such as chicken or turkeyHence, this meat should always be fully cooked. If not, it can lead to food poisoning consisting of severe diarrhea, abdominal pain and, in some cases, nausea and vomiting. And it is something very common. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, it is among the top four causes of diarrheal diseases worldwide. In addition, it is the main responsible for food poisoning of bacterial origin.

If we do not want to go through that bad drink, we must maintain a minimal hygiene in the kitchen. It is not enough just to cook the meat well. We must also clean all the surfaces on which we handle it and not mix it with other raw foods, such as vegetables. In addition, we must use different utensils. For example, we will never use the same knife to cut the tomato in the salad with which we cut the meat without having washed it first. And, of course, hands must also be washed between feedings.

Finally, another recommendation that we sometimes forget is to do not wash chicken meat. Nor any other, really. It is very common to do it; but, on the one hand, it will not help, since the bacteria will still be there and will only go away with the cooking. On the other hand, the act of washing it will serve to spread these microorganisms through the sink and kitchen. Thus, we will be buying new tickets for food poisoning.

A lesser-known route of infection

So far what we knew so far about food poisoning mediated by Campylobacter. But what if that was not the only way to infect us?

A study recently published in Emerging Infectious Diseases analyzed the rates of sexual contact infection of three pathogens typically associated with food poisoning. Specifically, they analyzed the bacteria of the genera Campylobacter, Salmonella Y Shigella. The latter is known to be the cause of the dysentery.

Although only men who had sex with men participated in the study, homosexuality as such is not the risk factor

The research focused on the analysis of data from 4,269 men, who had contracted a notifiable disease through the sex with other men. These data were compared to 15,250 others, who participated as a control. Thus, they saw that the chances of contracting a pathogen of the genus Campylobacter was 14 times higher for men who had homosexual relationships, than for those in the control group. With Shigella, which is known to be sexually transmitted, the risk was 74 times greater. However, with Salmonella there were no differences between the two groups.

This comes to think that sex could be another way of contagion of Campylobacter, in the same way that it happens with Shigella. The third, however, would be relegated only to the food poisoning.

The authors of the study make it clear that, although it was carried out with men who had sex with other men, the risk factor is not in the homosexuality, but in the anal-oral sex, which is also common in heterosexual relationships. Therefore, the solution would be to use a physical barrier for your practice. Sometimes we think that the oral sex It has no risks, but today it is known that it can, for example, cause oropharyngeal cancer through infection with the human papillomavirus. Now we know that by mouth-anus contact You can also get bacteria that we thought were relegated only to possible food poisoning. It is not a reason to stop enjoying sex, in all its variants, but it is a reason to do it safely.

