Food packaging: plastic, cardboard or glass, ecological and biodegradable

The increase in the consumption of fresh and processed foods has led to the rise and development of food packaging. An increase in the number of containers used, which also resulted in a danger to the environment because of how polluting they can be.

To alleviate this phenomenon, a greater diversification of materials resistant to manipulation, as well as physical, biological and chemical protection. Here we are going to discover the different types of packaging food that exist today.

What kind of packaging for food and beverages are there?

Packaging for food and beverages, and depending on the raw materials used for their manufacture, can be classified into:

Plastic Food Containers

There are synthetic plastics and biodegradable plastics:

The synthetics They have a low production cost and excellent food protection by acting as a protective barrier. At present they replace many other materials because they are simpler to process and are also easy to modify to adapt them to the packaging designs that we want. Synthetic plastics are PE or polyethylene, PP or polypropylene, PET or polyethylene terephthalate, PS or polystyrene, and PVC or polyvinyl chloride. The most used for take away food packaging is PET. The biodegradable They are made from blends of synthetic polymer with starch or cellulose. Natural components that decompose with oxygen and water. They are expensive.

Glass containers

This type of packaging can be recycled numerous times, although its processing entails a high energy cost. It is heavy, fragile and is used for the production of jars and bottles for liquids and preserves, among other foods, being possible to pausterize it at high temperatures.

Cardboard food packaging

This type of packaging is more economical As it comes from wood, it can be recycled or biodegraded during composting. They are lightweight materials, ideal for packaging design as they are easily printed, although they can tear and are permeable to gases and water vapor. They can be containers for liquid foods; they are disposable and biodegradable.

Metal containers

It is a material that protects against gases and water vapor. It can be recycled and has a higher cost. It is used for the manufacture of cans, since it also allows the pasteurization or sterilization of food. Thus, it resists high and low temperatures, also being used for frozen dishes, such as wrappers or stoppers.

Other food packaging that exists on the market

Composite or laminated packaging

Smart packaging or that interact with the product to extend its expiration date.

Classification of different food packaging

If we look at how they can be managed, they would be classified into:

Reusable packaging: as is the case with glass bottles.

Recyclable packaging: such as metal, glass, paper, plastic (PET) containers.

Containers for incineration and perform energy recycling.

Biodegradable or degradable packaging used by plastic food packaging companies for both food and beverage packaging and utensils.

Edible packaging

