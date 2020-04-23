The rationing system used for decades in Cuba, which was scheduled to end, has regained strength during the coronavirus pandemic to try to prevent Cubans from exposing themselves to the new virus by going out to shop uncontrolled.

Last month, the communist island closed its borders to travelers, banned schools and ordered the use of masks in an attempt to contain the virus, sending doctors and medical students to monitor the population.

But the queues of hours in front of supermarkets, caused by the general shortage of basic products, can undermine the country’s reaction to the spread of the disease, which could result in outbreaks of infection.

To combat them, the authorities added more products to the Cubans’ monthly food booklet – known locally as “libretto” – this month and began experimenting with online commerce and delivery options.

The hope is that consumers will not leave their neighborhoods to form long lines at stores because they already know that their food is already guaranteed at the neighborhood store.

At the same time, Cuban authorities, who have so far confirmed 1,235 cases of coronavirus and 43 deaths, have closed some of the largest supermarkets and suspended public transport.

“Just when it looked like it was disappearing, the ´libreta´ got a new lease of life,” said Cuban economist Omar Everleny.

Cuba adopted the “libretto” shortly after Fidel Castro’s leftist revolution in 1959 to ensure a level of survival for highly subsidized basic items such as rice, beans, sugar and coffee for all taking into account United States sanctions.

