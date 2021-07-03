Food industry, polluting: how food production ruins the planet’s ecosystem

It is no secret to say that the increase in agricultural production is actively related to the excessive growth of the food industry, although it is an action that in some way has reduced hunger in the world, it is associated with some devastating consequences. A recent study found that the agricultural industry encourages people to follow a unhealthy diet and is a direct cause of the increase in pollutant emissions. The consequences not only harm the planet, they have serious implications for human health. This comprehensive research paper was published in Environmental Research Communications and shows the impact of global climate, air pollution, and the health implications associated with food production and consumption.

Agricultural production is the result of the exploitation of the land to obtain goods, mainly, foods such as cereals and various types of vegetables. In other words, agricultural production is the fruit of sowing and harvesting in the field. Although the main objective is to obtain edible goods for human consumption, a high percentage of these foods is destined for the food industry that usually creates and processes food, thus increasing its value. And precisely a high consumption of processed foods has been positioned as one of the main causes of “Eat an unhealthy diet” and it also often increases the risk of chronic diseases.

It should be mentioned that livestock contribute almost 40% of total agricultural production in developed countries and 20% in developing countries, it is currently a very active industry benefiting the lives of at least 1.3 billion people around the world. 34% of the world’s dietary protein supply comes from livestock. In addition, the production of any type of meat involves high-impact operations, such as its own processing, transport, conservation, management of the waste generated and deforestation to obtain arable land. On the other hand and not least, the intensive exploitation of animals generates environmental waste (such as water and excrement), involves the systematic use of antibiotics and uses large quantities of drinking water.

According to the first statements of the study’s lead author, Chris Marie, who is also a researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) at the University of York. “By shifting the world’s food consumption patterns to healthier diets, air pollution and (greenhouse gas) emissions are reduced. ” That is why in recent months we have listened very insistently about the benefits of following a plant-based and ultra-processed free diet.

Among the main findings of the study they found that the food industry plays a very active role in cases of premature death around the world. This study found that 640,000 cases of premature death in regions of East and Southeast Asia are associated with a high consumption of lean meat. It is also estimated that 4.1 million deaths in 2018 were associated with food health risks, 6 million were overweight or obese, and 730,000 infant deaths were due to malnutrition. Specifically, the study estimates that air pollution caused by food production it is associated with many health problems, causing around 530,000 premature deaths worldwide each year. It is worth mentioning that of these premature deaths from agricultural exposure to air pollution, 85% occur in Asia. About two-thirds of these are due to Ammonia emissions and the rest is mainly due to the burning of agricultural residues.

Among the main reasons is the increased use of fertilizers that are applied on agricultural land, which causes carbon dioxide to be released and substances such as nitrite, nitrogen oxides and ammonia are also often released. Second is increasing livestock density to meet the growing demand for meat in the world, which has caused excess ammonia emissions associated with manure management.

As part of the research, the scientists who led the study devised a tool that allows experts to comprehensively assess the health effects of food production and consumption. It has the ability to calculate greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, and aims to create a different connection with agricultural production and its drive. The truth is that a new association with food consumption in a certain way will allow us to estimate the effects on health at another level, in matters such as malnutrition, obesity, diabetes and other conditions directly related to diet. It is also a good tool to find out how food demand and farming systems may change in the future and how their devastating effects can be mitigated.

The truth is that this study opens the door to create new control measures that lead to a new vision of the agricultural industry, its relationship with the environment and people’s health. The experts who led the study claim that there is great room to strengthen agricultural mitigation around the world. Not for nothing has the Program for Mitigation of Climate Change in Agriculture (MICCA) been created, with the aim of reinforcing FAO’s long-standing work to address climate change in the agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors. . It also supports the countries that participate in the negotiation processes of climate change in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Finally there are no doubts: The overflowing world food production threatens climate stability, the resilience of the ecosystem and the health of living beings, without a doubt it is time to get down to work and do our bit.

–

It may interest you: