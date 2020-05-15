In the absence of specifying whether the resumption of league competitions will be on June 12, as the clubs and LaLiga wish, or a week or two later, as the players and the Government prefer, the employers have already closed the protocol of the return to closed-door competition. This Friday he was presented to the clubs at the First and Second Division divisional meetings held electronically. The document, to which EL PAÍS has had access, is inspired by the model followed by the Bundesliga, which resumes this weekend. It is a demanding battery of measures that affect the teams from the moment they leave the concentration hotel until they return to them after the dispute of the matches. LaLiga sources assure that this protocol may be modified for improvement if it is noted during the start of the championship.

STADIUM: THREE ZONES

The stadiums will be divided into three zones, green, blue and red. The most delicate green area ranges from the exclusive gate for players and coaching staff to the playing field. The changing rooms and all its rooms are included. A total of 94 people will have access to this area in the First Division (22 footballers, 18 players between substitutes and discarded, 16 people between the technical staff and doctors, ball boys, health personnel, lawn carers, security …) and 92 in the Second. The entire area will be disinfected 24 hours before the game, including the goals. The changing rooms and their adjoining rooms, once disinfected, will be sealed and can only be accessed by team members who are going to occupy it. During the meeting, the cleaning staff will maintain the hygiene of this area, with special emphasis on the door knobs, railings … The bench, which will be expanded so that the non-summoned also enter while maintaining safety distances, will also be disinfected in Rest.

The blue zone is the rest of the stadium and 103 people will be installed there, in First, and 73 in Second, who will go to the box, to the UCO security room, media coach cabin, fixed camera points … In the red zone , outside the stadium, the control points will be located to access the stadium, mobile units, parking lots for vehicles and buses, etc. There will be a maximum of 32 people in First and 32 in Second.

There will be a security officer who will be the contact person for the LaLiga staff, the visiting team and the security coordinator of each club. This must send 48 hours before the meeting to the Integrity Directorate the list of the people who will access the stadium (players, technicians, managers, doctors, props, operators). This rule obliges coaches to give a pre-list of summoned two days before the game.

THREE ACCESS DOORS

The gate considered as the entrance one in the stadiums will be for the exclusive use of players, coaches and the referee team. Through door two, all the personnel will enter to access the stadium to work on the elements of preparation for the matches. Door three is for the rest of the staff.

At any of the accesses, temperature controls will be carried out, gloves and masks will be worn and the certificate of the last medical test carried out 24 hours before the meeting with a negative result will be carried. Once this is verified, the access credentials will be delivered.

HOTELS

Concentration hotels will be disinfected and bunkerized. Breakfasts, lunches and dinners will be prepared in individual containers and these, in turn, in individual bags with the name of each player (or bib number). They must be collected by the players in the dining room or in the space provided for this purpose. They can be consumed in the dining room, keeping the safety distances of two meters. The time that the players are not training must be spent in rooms where there must be a box of gloves and masks. The rooms will not be cleaned with the equipment in the hotel and must have a sufficient minimum of ventilation and without falling into the excessive use of air conditioning, maintaining a temperature of 21ºC and humidity of 50-60%. Only one player may be cared for in the physiotherapy rooms. A physical therapist will be assigned to an exclusive group of players and will not work with another. For tactical talks, a room large enough to keep safe distances will be enabled.

TRAIN, PLANE AND BUS

The displacements for the matches will be by train, plane or bus. The buses will have to be disinfected, and will always be the same, as will the drivers. They will be equipped with hydrogel with alcohol, gloves and masks, just like planes and trains. If the expedition is made up of more than 25 people, two buses must be enabled. Shuttle buses will not be sent from one city to another; If this is the case, a company from the destination city will be hired.

For air transport, only charter flights may be used. All the expedition and the members of the crew must always wear the necessary protection elements (at least, masks and gloves). The distance between passengers throughout the flight will be a minimum of two meters. The period of stay in the terminal will be the shortest possible. The expedition is not allowed to approach the terminal’s commercial stores.

When traveling by train, the hiring of AVE charter will be used. There will be no cafeteria or catering service on board. One person will sit in each row of seats.

MATCH DAY

The day of the meeting consists of a pre-match phase in which the measures for access to the stadium described above will be met. The material managers of both teams will arrive three hours before the stadium. Upon reaching the locker room and its attached areas, they will remove the seal of the facilities and deposit the equipment of each player in an individualized and disinfected bag. In two garbage cans installed for the case, they will place two garbage bags, in which the dirty clothes will be deposited, closing them and being transferred for their subsequent treatment. The hydration elements (water bottles, soft drinks, vitamin complexes) will be disposable and will have an identification of each player.

The first team to arrive will be the local one. In the event that the players of the local team travel in their private vehicles, they will be marked with an arrival time slot on the field. All the players and members of the technical staff will arrive at the stadium equipped with a mask and gloves. The referee team will prove that they have performed their medical tests in the 24 hours before. If the members of the referee team come from different cities, they will be enabled a room for each of them.

Before jumping to the warm-up and the game, players and referees will wash their hands with alcoholic hydrogel. Any protocol act (handshakes, hugs and team photos) is suppressed. At rest everyone will wash their hands again and must change their equipment completely. At the end of the game it is recommended not to accumulate excessive players in the showers at the same time. In the case of anti-doping tests, a second room will be enabled (in all those fields where possible) to carry out the examination. Likewise, it is recommended to minimize the players’ stay in the locker room after the match has ended. The subsequent press conferences will be telematic.

Analysis by contacts in the field of more than five minutes

The LaLiga protocol on the return of football behind closed doors also includes the actions to be carried out in the event that a player tests positive during the competition, one of the most conflictive points. In the previous employer’s documents it was not specified. The player will be isolated at his usual residence and the facilities will be cleaned and disinfected. Your entire personal environment will also be analyzed once it is identified.

LaLiga has included the use of technology to detect players who may have been infected by the player who tests positive. For this, the match analysis device called Mediacoach will be used. The instrument will be used to analyze all the contacts that this player had during the last match. It will then proceed to analyze all those players who have had direct contact of more than five minutes with him (the longer the exposure, the more risk of contagion). Once the data is obtained, all the necessary tests will be carried out on the affected person, within the established deadlines, until their full recovery.

In the event that any club worker who has passed the controls is unwell and has symptoms of coronavirus, he will be transferred to a place enabled for the case within the team’s own facilities, waiting to be transferred to a center. doctor.

