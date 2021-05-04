Food giants concerned about the future of packaging

The Plastic Free July ecological movement has progressed over the years. What started in 2011 when 40 people pledged to stop using plastic one month a year has gained momentum for 326 million people who pledged to adopt this practice today.

Since 2000, the plastics industry has made as much plastic as all previous years combined, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund in 2019 . “Virgin plastic production has multiplied by 200 since 1950 and has grown at a rate of 4% per year since 2000,” says the report.

This has prompted companies to replace single-use plastic with biodegradable packaging. and compostables designed to dramatically reduce the toxic footprint left by plastics. In March, Mars Wrigley and Danimer Scientific announced a new two-year partnership to develop compostable packaging for Skittles in the US, estimated to be available on the shelves in early 2022.