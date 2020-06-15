A donation of 88 thousand pounds of non-perishable food to be distributed among vulnerable populations in Nicaragua arrived in the country transported in a C-17 Globemaster plane of the United States Air Force (USA). The donation will be distributed by the nonprofit, the International Biblical Institute Foundation (IBI) and was facilitated by the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program of the US government, the US embassy reported. in Managua.

The amount of food is valued at $ 120,000, which was managed by the non-profit organization Abundant Rain Ministries, through fundraisers conducted by US citizens in their communities.

The US ambassador to Nicaragua, Kevin Sullivan, expressed on his social networks, that “these foods will help those most in need during these difficult months” due to the health and economic crisis that exists due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sullivan delivered the donation to the IBI Foundation representative at the Managua International Airport on Friday, June 12.

The embassy explained in its statement that the Denton Humanitarian Assistance program allows military aircraft to be used to transport donations from US organizations. to third countries, being the efforts of government agencies United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Department of State, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the United States Department of Defense.

In 2019, the Denton program gave a total of $ 368,000 in donations to Nicaraguan organizations.

Ambassador Sullivan has called on Americans living in Nicaragua to accept the call of medical associations to enter a voluntary quarantine, in the face of the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic.