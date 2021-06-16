Food delivery man cries after receiving $ 1 tip after driving an hour

In social networks, a video that a food delivery man named Smithson Michael shared on TikTok after an episode of much frustration that led to tears.

Smithson explained in his video that He couldn’t help feeling this bad after receiving just a $ 1 tip after taking a one-hour drive.

“I wish people knew what it is to deliver for Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, all these companies,” said the delivery man, who also asked users of said social network to reflect that their work involves physical and economic wear and tear.

“I just spent over an hour driving for a $ 1.19 tip. I mean, would it hurt everyone to tip us decently to give us $ 5? ”He added.

He also indicated that he currently does not have a home and that he has been forced to delay paying for the car he uses to work for 4 months. “Everything fell apart for me and I have not been able to sustain myself, provide myself and these are essential services, I just wish people knew what it was like. I wish they understood what it was like to drive for these services ”, he concluded.

The clip of the delivery man has 1.2 million views and some Internet users have expressed their support and there were even those who offered to give him financial support, while others indicated that the problem does not lie with the clients but with the companies that allow these services without forcing them to tip well.

