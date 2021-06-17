Food delivery apps are 44% more expensive

06/17/2021 at 10:08 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The BBC has reported that food delivery apps have seen a big boost during the pandemic, but an instant investigation by consumer regulator Which? suggests that it is not the cheapest option. It compared the costs of meals from five restaurants, purchased directly and ordered on the Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat apps.

On average, a take away meal costs 23% more in an app than buying it outright. The app companies said their commissions were fair. Which? found: Deliveroo orders were the most expensive, averaging 31% more than direct orders. UberEats costs an additional 25%. Just Eat orders were 7% more expensive.

The most expensive order was a burrito and a taco from a Mexican restaurant, which cost £ 43.94 on Deliveroo, 44% more expensive than ordering it directly. App prices are usually set by restaurants, and they often increase the price to cover service fees.