Food and zodiac: what you should eat according to your sign

Some people they take their zodiac sign very seriouslyAlthough it is a fact that not all people are governed by the same belief system, for some the zodiac and its astrological recommendations can determine luck and even fate. It is quite interesting to know that the horoscope is the interpretation that some cultures have given to the present and the future, throughout history. The most popular is the western horoscope scheme, however, more than a dozen of them are known to exist. Such is the case of the alchemist horoscope, composed of 10 signs that have names from the table of elements; the Arabic, which consists of 12 signs with names of medieval weapons that symbolize the capacities to face life. There are also the Aztec, Celtic and Chinese horoscopes. The latter is composed of 12 signs with names of common animals from their regions and it is characterized because each sign has a year to reign. Other lesser known horoscopes are the Egyptian, the Hindu, the Mayan, the Orisha and the Wuykü, the latter being one of the less famous.

The truth is that in general horoscopes are prediction methods based on the position of the stars at the time of a person’s birth and have been part of the development of many cultures. Today we will talk about the western zodiac horoscope, which is represented by a circle divided into 12 parts, that is, 12 astrological houses that are related to the signs that govern people and with the movement of the celestial bodies.

It is believed that depending on the personality and characteristics of each zodiac sign, they will be prone to health problems in certain organs. Especially taking into account the classification of the zodiac sign, that is, if it is a fire, earth, air and water sign. Based on this, we set about compiling the best nutritional recommendations for each sign, which will undoubtedly benefit your physical and mental energy levels. Take note!

1. Aries (March 21-April 20)

The sign of Aries being a fire sign characterized by a vibrant personality and are prone to cravings. In fact it is known that normally prefer to eat fast foods rich in fats and sugarsThis is why they are prone to liver and circulatory system disorders. Therefore, the consumption of cleansing, energy and high-fiber foods is recommended: potatoes, walnuts, onions, lentils, apples, green leafy vegetables, soybeans and whole grains. It is also a sign prone to fluid retention, therefore the intake of diuretic fruits and detox drinks containing red fruits, citrus fruits, cucumber, celery and spices is recommended.

2. Taurus (April 21-May 21)

Bulls are of great character, it is a sign that loves the pleasures of life and one of them is to eat well. They are prone to being overweight and tend to overweight, especially because they are at risk of suffer from slow metabolism and sedentary lifestyle. Therefore, it is recommended that they consume satisfying and low-calorie foods, always visually attractive. As with abundant vegetables, colorful salads, berries, cherries, figs and grapes, and proteins such as fish and shellfish. Being one of the most gluttonous signs of the zodiac, it is recommended to eat whole foods, watch your portions and take a walk after eating. It is important to be careful with sugars, processed and fatty meats, and alcohol.

3. Gemini (May 22-June 21)

One of the most representative air signs of the zodiacBeing fickle, they often have problems with schedules and it is important that they create the habit of consuming 3 main meals, snacks and plenty of fluids. Specifically, Gemini is a sign that is prone to lung problems therefore it is recommended the intake of foods rich in vitamin C, iron and calcium, which reduce the risk of respiratory infections. The consumption of whole foods, abundant spinach, tomatoes, celery, salad-based dishes, lean meats, eggs, carrots, citrus fruits, nuts, legumes and river fish is recommended. They should be especially careful with coffee and sodas.

4. Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Cancer is a water sign and like everyone who belongs to this category, emotions rule them. They are prone to fluid retention so they should be especially careful with excess salt. For the sign of cancer it is important to pay special attention to the nervous system, since they often suffer from anxiety, digestive disorders and depression. The consumption of crisp and fresh vegetables, fruits and legumes, are foods rich in vitamins E, H, K and iodine. Dairy products are also a good alternative and infusions with soothing properties such as chamomile, lavender, mint and lemon. It is important to avoid refined and spicy flours.

5. Leo (July 23-August 21)

Lions are pure fire, they tend to be somewhat impulsive and are used to being the center of the party. For the same reasonare prone to excesses, they are lovers of meat and sausagesHowever, only simple, low-cholesterol foods will keep the heart strong and fit. It is important that they bet on the consumption of lean meats with low calories such as chicken, turkey, fish and egg whites, abundant green leafy vegetables, asparagus, aubergines, apples, citrus fruits, kiwi and strawberries. control the intake of coffee and alcohol, processed meats and butter.

6. Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It is well known that Virgos being an earth sign enjoy harmony and stability, normally they love cooking and eating so much. It is recommended that they have special care with the digestive system, consuming a complete and healthy breakfast, with mixed fruits and foods rich in fiber. For the rest of the day, digestion-friendly foods such as potatoes, cooked legumes, carrots, eggs, fish, apples, oats and peaches are recommended. They should avoid excess coffee and red meat.

7. Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libras are prone to having little discipline in their eating routines, and they are also prone to kidney problems. The consumption of natural and whole foods, with cleansing and diuretic propertiesTherefore, they should drink enough liquids, juices, smoothies, soups, broths and natural infusions to avoid kidney infections and promote the elimination of toxins. Homemade food is great for them. Vegetables such as cucumber, celery, tomatoes, asparagus, artichokes, pineapple, citrus fruits, whole grains and legumes are recommended. They should avoid ultra-processed foods, fast foods, coffee, and alcohol.

8. Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpios are considered one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac, therefore it is important that they protect the sexual organs, especially the genitals. It is well known that they tend to like spicy, spicy, and spicy foodsHowever, they are susceptible to stomach ulcers and gastritis, urinary and prostate infections. By having variable eating habits, the abundant consumption of tropical fruits such as mango, pineapple, coconut, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and lean meats is recommended. They should avoid excess spiciness, salt, fast foods and alcohol.

9. Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Normally, Sagittarius are very active throughout the day and in many cases they leave food in the background, as it is a sign of fire. they tend to eat after hours and processed foods. They are prone to accumulate fat in the hips and thighs, which is why you should be especially careful with caloric, fatty, fruit and sugar-rich foods. The consumption of abundant fruits and vegetables, steamed foods, eggs, lean and white meats is recommended. Detox drinks, whole grains and fat-burning and anti-inflammatory infusions, like turmeric and ginger.

10. Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

Capricorns are a worthy representative of the earth signs, they love the pleasures of life and the after dinner. In some cases they are usually prone to overweight, bone and tooth disease, and respiratory tract. Therefore, one of the main recommendations is based on the consumption of calcium and magnesium, through products such as dairy products and gelatin. The consumption of juices and broths that boost the immune system, citrus fruits, nuts, salads and abundant vegetables is also recommended. They should avoid excess sugar, desserts and sugary drinks.

11. Aquarius (January 21-February 19)

Aquarius is an air sign, therefore it tends to give little importance to the times in its meals. Shall take outstanding care of the circulatory system and pancreasas they are prone to gout, arthritis and diabetes. The consumption of natural foods, very nutritious and rich in proteins, such as chicken, turkey, fish, dairy is advised. Raw cereals and vegetables are also recommended, which are of great help to decrease uric acid levels in the blood and favor its elimination. They should avoid the consumption of sugars, refined flours, precooked foods and soft drinks.

12. Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Pisces is a water sign, popularly known for its delicacy and sensitivity. It is known that highly seasoned dishes and alcoholic beverages are his weakness. It is recommended to bet on hearty breakfasts and light dinners, and they should also take special care with the urinary system. Your diet should include dairy, vegetables, fruits, and seafood. They are also prone to alterations of the nervous system, it is therefore advisable to avoid irritants and consume foods with relaxing and calming properties. They should avoid meats with a lot of fat, salty and highly seasoned foods and moderate alcohol consumption.

