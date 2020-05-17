There are many things these days that somehow keep us tense and worried. It is not for less. But we also have to acknowledge our favorite artists who are doing absolutely everything possible to brighten our days. Lately we have been bombarded by music, livestreams and mega epic concerts everywhere.

Today (March 15) it’s time to enjoy a giant one. One for which we would have sold even Grandma’s jewelry so we could go. We are talking about the epic concert that Foo Fighters put together in London in 2008. A concert that completely packed Wembley Stadium and He introduced Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin to jamme in massif.

The concert they share with us was part of their 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. This installment is the latest in the Foo Fridays series, in which they share footage such as pictures and classic concerts. Last month, they shared a massive Hyde Park concert since 2006.

To give you a Chinese skin, we leave you the words of Dave Grohl when introducing the Led Zeppelin legends: “Just so you know, tonight, playing here at the damn Wembley stadium is an honor. And if we didn’t take advantage of this opportunity –the best night in the life of our band– and did something special for you sons of bitches, the 86,000 who came to see us tonight ”.

He continued as Taylor Hawkins smoked a cigar next to him, Jimmy Page put on his guitar and John Paul Jones adjusted his bass: “We knew from the beginning that this was not going to be any other shitty show. We have been planning it for six months. Long time”.

“We know that this country, you, made us the band that we are today. So we would like to invite a couple of very special guests: Mr. Jimmy Page and Mr. John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin ”. Throw this gem right here and enjoy:

