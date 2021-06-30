Foo Fighters is premiering song

This legendary band never, real never disappoints us, on the contrary, it always manages to surprise us with each of the singles it gives us, today we present the new premiere of Foo Fighters, do you know which one we mean? We tell you all the details here in Music News!

Wonderful the new single that Foo Fighters has just released, this new material, is titled, “Making a fire”, a song that was recently released and that today exceeds almost one and a half million reproductions! We are celebrating with the music that this group gives us, and the truth is that this walk already has a lot of history, there have been so many successes, so many situations, awards, festivals that we have lived with Foo Fighters that we do not stop celebrating with each one of his achievements, including of course, Making a Fire.

You know, the video clip if you are a fan, but not only a fan, a real fan of Foo Fighters, you will know that the band always has its video clips or at least most of them, in an animated way, with skulls, effects, colors, abstraction, above all that. , a lot of abstraction, only those who listen to his music know and understand what Foo Fighters wants to convey through his audiovisual products and this new single, Making A Fire of course is no exception.

We leave you here the link of the video clip of Making a Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfbJCzaEdps

The reality is that this song had excellent acceptance by its public, and the support was not long in being reflected in their comments. What’s the song about? Basically it says that life is short, it really is, so live, dream, be happy and above all enjoy each day as if it were the last of your life!