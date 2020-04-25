For all of us who love music, it seems that online concerts and some performances from the past are the perfect distraction for these moments when we can’t outright leave the house. Fortunately many artists and bands are raffling off this mission, but no one like Dave Grohl and the beloved Foo Fighters.

Just yesterday, the band’s leader alongside drummer Taylor Hawkins released the charity version of “Times Like These”, which they recorded for the BBC alongside a bunch of artists like Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Chris Martin and more. Although they haven’t said anything about releasing music just out of the oven, This is not the only surprise that we have prepared to rock these days of quarantine.

This April 24 The Foo Fighters put a very special presentation on their YouTube channel for free. Its about concert that Seattle gave on June 17, 2006 in London’s Hyde Park, just when they were promoting one of the most important albums of their entire career, In Your Honor, where comes songs that we all love as “Resolve”, “No Way Back” and “Best of You”.

For this showsazo the band had a dream lineupbecause they opened great musicians and legends like Mötorhead and bands that could easily headline festivals in all parts of the world such as Queens of the Stone Age, Angels & Airwaves and Juliette And The Licks, what envy the almost 70 thousand people who had the great opportunity to be there.

As if this were not enough to get us to see the concert, over an hour and twenty minutes, Dave Grohl and company gave a lecture on how to do a massive rock concert, venturing classics like “Everlong”, “All My Life” and 14 other tracks, with all the attitude and power that has always characterized them. HERE you can check the setlist.

To finish, and since surprises are never lacking in Foo presentations, Dave invited Lemmy Kilmister on stage to play Probot’s “Shake Your Blood” (that project that Grohl put together with his metal idols) and they even appeared Brian May and Roger taylor of What in to make the huge crowd stand on end “We will Rock You” and “Tie Your Mother Down”. So you can imagine how it all got.

But enough talking We leave you acting with one of the most important presentations in the Foo Fighters career that we can now fully enjoy from the comfort of our homes: