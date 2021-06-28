Foo Fighters and Tame Impala headline Tecate Pal ‘Norte 2021; will be held on November 12 and 13 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This Monday the Monterrey Tecate Pal ‘Norte festival unveiled the poster for its 2021 edition that will take place on November 12 and 13 at the Fundidora Park in Monterrey.

The concert will be headlined by Foo Fighters and Tame Impala, who recently canceled their shows in Mexico City.

Ticket sales will begin from July 5 at 11:00 am through Ticketmaster and passes from the canceled 2020 edition will be valid for this new edition.

Also on the bill are Alejandro Fernández, Babasónicos, Chet Faker, Clapton, El Tri, Los Authentic Decadentes, Mon Laferte, Kinki, Lila Downs and Ely Guerra.

Last April, a virtual edition was held in which the tickets sold for the 2020 edition were valid for use in that modality.

Artists such as Guaynaa, Intocable, Martin Garrix, Mau & Ricky + Camilo, Milky Chance, Molotov, Mon Laferte, Sebastian Yatra, The Hives, Caloncho, Drake Bell, Enjambre, Leon Leiden, Sabino + Gera MX and Siddartha were featured in this broadcast. .