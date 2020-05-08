Foo Fighters and Radiohead broadcast free impressive concerts | Instagram

Take advantage of this quarantine to enjoy the concerts via streaming Foo Fighters and Radiohead, get ready to delight yourself with their best songs.

The Internet will host two major the music, and best of all, it will be free and streaming. This is a historic round of Radiohead and Foo Fighters shows.

Jonny Greenwood released the news through his official Instagram account, which the British band will show through its channel Youtube his 2006 show at the Bonnaroo festival.

It may interest you: Mala Rodríguez without clothes poses in front of the mirror and takes photos

Greenwood called the experience at that festival “the best festival experience I have had in America.”

The epic concert was held before the band premiered In Rainbows and today it is enjoyed from 18:00 on the Radiohead YouTube channel.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

On the other hand we also have an appointment with the famous Foo Fighters who are led by their vocalist Dave Grohl.

They will premiere their show via streaming at the 2011 edition of the American festival Lollapalooza, if you remember correctly the event would take place in April, however it had to be postponed due to the current pandemic caused by the COVID-19.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

the Foo Fighters group continues with the series “Lolla From The Vault” and offers us a powerful show by the North American band that they like so much not only in their country of origin but throughout the world.

You can see this show through the YouTube channel of Lollapalooza, with a noble objective which is to keep people in quarantine entertained in something they like and who reminds them of old times in order to cope with a situation that seems to have no end.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The Foo Fighters broadcast begins at 9:00 p.m. so you should not miss the opportunity to rock even if it’s from your house.

Read also: Lollapalooza canceled in Argentina and Chile by coronavirus

.