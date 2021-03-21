Fontemon is a very strange Pokémon parody in a font

Video games can run on pretty much anything these days, including a font. Yes, why choose Calibri when you can choose a fully playable version of Pokémon? We don’t know why someone decided to do this, but the results are wonderful and very, very strange. Fontemon is available to play for free in your web browser, but you can also install it in your computer’s word processor, an image editor. , a code editor, and basically anywhere else that allows fonts. From the web font player version, all you have to do is start typing and the intro sequence will begin. If you want to go back, you can delete the text you have written and jump to a previous point. Holding down the space bar also works to keep the game moving. Just like at the beginning of every Pokémon game, you can select a starting monster, which requires you to press a specific key, and then you will automatically be sent to the first gym. and start a battle against the leader. Again, you use specific keys here to command your monsters, but, in our game at least, things started to get really weird at this point. We don’t want to spoil anything, but Fontemon is not what it appears to be at first glance. Check out a video showing the River Education Channel game below. You can find a list of the artists and creators who worked on Fontemon via Github. CodeRelay, where the game is hosted, was created by Michael Mulet. Fontemon is the latest in a list of impressive web-based games that pay tribute to Nintendo and its games. Another classic, The Uncle Who Works for Nintendo, is a classic line game that every kid has heard on the playground. That game isn’t what it seems at first glance either, and it’s best to experience it knowing as little as possible beforehand.

Source: GameSpot