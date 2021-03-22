‘Fontemon’ is a ‘Pokémon’ style video game that is played in a typeface (yes, it sounds like)

In the world of video games we have seen literally everything from ‘DOOM’ running on a calculator with a battery of potatoes to ‘Minecraft’ running inside ‘Minecraft’, but the developer community is never surprising. And it is that a developer named Michel Mulet has created ‘Fontemon‘, a game that runs directly in a typeface. Yes, a font like ‘Times New Roman’ or ‘Comic Sans’.

The name of the font is obviously Fontemon.otf. The game is based on ‘Pokémon’ and includes 4,696 individual frames, 314 sprites and 1,085 words of text. It can be played in the browser from this link or, theoretically, from any text editor if we download and install the font, something that can be done from the following link. We have not been able to make it work in Word, but we have been able to play in the web link.

A set in a typeface

Mulet has published on GitHub all the code necessary for anyone to make their own game. It just takes Blender, the game engine, a lot of time, and a few sprites to test. There is a full tutorial at this link. In this other link, Mulet explains the whole process followed to develop the game, which has been an exercise in patience.

‘Fontemon’, for all practical purposes, is a “choose your own adventure” game. Everything that happens in the game is decided in advance and is placed at the source, that is, no calculations are performed during the game. It is not a Turing machine, but a finite state machine, explains the developer himself on GitHub. There is a certain margin of maneuver during the game, like when we choose one or another creature to fight, but everything is, in some way, predefined.

The game, roughly, consists of different glyphs. When we press a key we enter a character, but what is reproduced on the screen is a glyph. Each frame of the video game is a glyphOnly instead of displaying the letter “A” or “B”, subroutines are used to display a full screen. For example, the image below these lines is a single glyph, equivalent to reproducing the letter “A”, but in a more complex way.

Thus, when the time comes to make a decision in the game (such as which creature to take into combat), ‘Fontemon’ will reproduce this or that glyph depending on the key we press. The animation we see on the screen is created using ligatures. ‘Fontemon’ currently has 4,696 individual frames, 314 sprites and 1,085 words of text, but according to Mulet it could be stored up to 65,536 frames, up to 65,536 sprites and unlimited words.

The game is entertaining, but also somewhat complicated (if you want to try it, just press and hold any key for the animation to play). At a certain point we will be defeated and the game will urge us to try again. How? Deleting the text that we have entered in the last minutes and retyping. In this link you have some tricks to complete the game and the steps to get the Easter Egg.